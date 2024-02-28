Terrorist Associate Held With Grenade in J&K's Sopore: Police

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir): Security forces on Wednesday Feb 28 claimed to have thwarted a potentially grave militant incident by arresting a militant associate and recovered a live grenade from his possession in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued in this regard, a spokesperson for the Sopore Police said that acting on a source information, Sopore Police along with 22RR and 179 BN CRPF, apprehended one Arif Hussain Bhat son of Ali Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Mundji Bomai, who was in constant contact with militant handlers across the border.

During questioning, the subject admitted his terrorist links and based on his disclosure a live hand grenade was recovered, the police spokesperson said. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 04/2024 under relevant sections of UA(P)A has been registered in Police Station Bomie and the investigation is underway, he said.

“This operation further ascertains the continued efforts of Sopore Police against anti-national elements by thwarting a potentially grave terror incident in Sopore. The Police and security forces welcome any such actionable inputs from the general public and assure swift action as per law,” the Sopore Police spokesperson said.

The arrest of the suspected militant associate comes nearly two weeks after the Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have arrested a militant associate in the Lalpora area of north Kashmir's frontier Kupwara district and recovered arms and ammunition from the militant associate's possession.

A police spokesperson said that the accused was arrested at a joint checkpoint strategically established by the security forces to monitor the movement of individuals in the region.