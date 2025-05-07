'Terrorism Destroyed': Former MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt Says PM Modi Fulfils His Promise With Operation Sindoor

Ramnagar: Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar MP and former Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday said that whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, he does it, whether it is a surgical strike, air strike or now ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“There is no difference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words and actions; his every promise, every warning proves to be the last for the terrorists,” he said.

“The prime minister had already said that Pakistan will have to pay for what it has done. We were all wondering what would happen next, but after just a few days, India destroyed the houses and outposts of terrorists by air strike,” Bhatt said.

The BJP leader said that terrorism was destroyed in Operation Sindoor, which is an example of India's decisive action by India. “The way the whole world is standing with India today is a matter of pride for the country. The days of terrorism are over. Now neither terrorists will survive, nor those who shelter them,” Bhatt said.

‘Morale of people and the army is high’

Bhatt said that the Indian Army has repeatedly proved that it is ready for any challenge. “The success of Operation Sindoor has not only boosted the morale of the countrymen, but it has also strengthened India's global image,” he said.

His statement also makes it clear that the government was working on a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. “India is now not only ready for the safety of its people, but it can also root out every base of terrorism,” he said.