Tiger Kills Man in Bihar's Bettiah, Vanishes into Forest after Villagers Arrive Armed with Sticks

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 minutes ago

Updated : 9 minutes ago

A man who had gone to graze goats was fatally attacked by a tiger at in Vanbaria village in Bihar. On hearing screams of the victim, fellow villagers armed with sticks chased the tiger, which left his body and vanished into forest.

Villagers gather after tiger leaves body of victim in fields in Bihar village.
Villagers gather after tiger leaves body of victim in fields in Bihar village. (ETV Bharat)

Bettiah: One person has died in a tiger attack in Bihar's Bettiah. The incident took place in Vanbaria village under Sahodra police station. The deceased has been identified as Indradev Mahato, a resident of Vanbaria village of Sahodra. The deceased Indradev Mahato had gone to the field to graze goats, where the tiger was already lying in wait.

There is an atmosphere of panic in the village due to this incident which took place in Manguraha forest area of ​​Valmiki Tiger Reserve. As soon as Indradev Mahato reached the field, the tiger attacked him. The tiger dragged Indradev Mahato for about 200 meters to a sugarcane field. Meanwhile, when people came to know about the incident, they all ran after the tiger armed with sticks. Then the tiger left his body and ran towards the forest. After a search by the family members, Indradev Mahato's body was recovered from a sugarcane field.

Search for the tiger: The Forest Conservation Officer Neshamani has confirmed the tiger attack. The forest department team has started looking for the tiger, while the villagers are in an atmosphere of fear and panic due to the tiger.

"I had gone to graze the goats. During that time, the tiger caught Indradev and started running. We all ran after him and the tiger left the body and ran away. It was a very big tiger. I have seen it with my own eyes," said a villager.

A few days ago, a tiger's carcass was found in compartment number 46 under the Manguraha forest area of ​​VTR forest division 1. Another tiger was being searched there. It is suspected that the same tiger is now entering residential areas. After the terror of the tiger, everyone has been alerted by the forest department.

Tiger terror in 2022: Earlier in the year 2022, a man-eating tiger in Bagaha had made life difficult for the people. The tiger had killed two people in the Govardhana police station area. At the same time, one person was also killed in Dumri village. Not only this, a total of 9 people including many children and elderly people were killed. After that, the government had given instructions to shoot this man-eater tiger as soon as it was seen.

TAGGED:

