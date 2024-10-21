Terror Incidents Occurring After J&K Govt Formation Is Alarming: Chirag Paswan

Patna: Union Minister Chirag Paswan said terror attacks have started in Jammu and Kashmir as soon as the government was formed, which is alarming and a matter of grave concern.

Six construction workers, including three from Bihar, and a doctor were killed in a terror attack in Ganderbal district last night.

Raising concerns on the deteriorating law and order situation there, Paswan said the Centre is taking action regarding this incident but the Jammu and Kashmir government too has to take strict measures against such incidents. For the last few years, such incidents had reduced considerably, he said.

"Terror incidents occurring as soon as the government was formed, is definitely a matter of grave concern and alarming. The new government should be on alert and take strict action," Paswan said.

Terrorist group, The Resistance Force, an outfit of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Search operations are underway in the area.

Haryana govt's move on SC quota sub-categorisation unnecessary: Paswan

Paswan also opposed the Haryana government's decision to implement categorisation in Scheduled Castes (SC) reservation, saying there is no need for any sub-quota. "The opinion of the Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas on this issue is clear since the beginning. Speaking about reservation of the SCs, whose basis was untouchability, as long as this mentality exists, obstacles will remain for them," he said.

When asked about an idol found vandalised in Bhagalpur after Union Minister Giriraj Singh's Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, Paswan said the matter needs to be investigated. "Who were the people who vandalised the idol? Administration should take cognizance and act against the culprit," he said.