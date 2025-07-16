ETV Bharat / state

Terror Funding And Religious Conversion Accused Changur Baba, Associate Sent To Judicial Custody

Lucknow: Jamaluddin alias Changur Baba and his associate Nasreen, who are accused of illegal religious conversions and terror funding, have been sent to judicial custody after completion of their Police remand on July 16. They were sent to jail after the mandatory medical examination.

The two had been reportedly sent to Police remand on July 9. The charges of religious conversion were levelled against Changur Baba by the Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad Chairman Gopal Rai at a Ghar Wapsi event organised for 15 Hindus at Utraula on July 3.

Changur Baba and Nasreen were nabbed by the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on July 5 from Balrampur, and during the course of the investigation, properties and financial transactions to the tune of Rs 100 crores were allegedly discovered.

The ATS is learnt to have gathered important clues and information during their Police remand. They were allegedly a part of a network extending to Maharashtra, Karnataka and several other states. Some important revelations in the case were also made by one of the alleged victims of Love Jihad and conversion who resides in the Gomtinagar area of Lucknow.

Sources revealed that the network has active modules in Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar and along the Nepal border, under which girls are lured into a romantic liaison and then forced into religious conversion.

The Lucknow victim has alleged that a resident of Nautanwa Kasba, Dr Abbu Arera Ansari and his son Amit alias Amir Ansari were luring girls while posing as Hindus. These girls were later brainwashed at Changur’s premises.

These charges were denied by Dr Abbu’s brother Abu Ubaida, who claimed that his brother had left Nautanwa around nine years ago along with his family and moved to Aligarh. This was even confirmed by the Police Station in-charge at Nautanwa, Purushottam Rao.