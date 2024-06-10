Terror Attack on Bus Carrying Pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi: 10 Points

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): At least ten pilgrims lost their lives, and more than 30 sustained injuries when their bus veered off the road and fell into a gorge after being ambushed by terrorists near Teryath village in Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir, on Sunday.

Here are 10 important points about the terror attack, which has left the security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir on tenterhooks.

1. Route and Purpose: The bus was returning from the Shiv Khori cave shrine to Katra, a town famous for the Vaishno Devi temple, traveling along a link road of NH144A that passes through dense forests and hilly terrain.

2. Immediate Response: Local residents and authorities quickly carried out rescue efforts, while security forces, including police, Army, and CRPF personnel, launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers. The area, situated 100km northwest of Jammu, has been sealed off.

3. Terrorist Ambush: According to Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma, the terrorists were waiting for the bus to lay ambush on the pilgrims. The driver was hit by gunfire, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. Bullet shells were discovered at the site, indicating the intensity of the attack.

4. Suspects and Motive: While NIA has arrived in Reasi to probe the terror attack, preliminary reports suggest that two masked terrorists fired at the bus, striking the driver first. It is believed that the attack, which came hours before the swearing-in ceremony of the PM Modi led NDA government for the PM's third term, is seen as a desperate attempt by the militants to disrupt the peace process in the region.

5. Historical Context: This ambush indicates a potential expansion of terrorist activities into new regions, as Reasi district had previously remained unaffected by the recent wave of attacks in the neighboring districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

6. Suspected Perpetrators: Sources suspect the involvement of Illiyas Fauji, an ex-Pakistani army SSG commando turned LeT operative, and two other terrorists from Pakistan, who have been on the run since the deadly attack on an IAF convoy in Poonch on May 4.

7. Chilling Memories of Past Attack: Sunday's attack is reminiscent of the July 10, 2017, attack on a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims, which claimed the lives of seven and injured 19. In that incident, the driver managed to save 52 passengers despite heavy gunfire.

8. Security Measures: Jammu ADGP Anand Jain recently reviewed the security measures in place for forthcoming pilgrimages, stressing the importance of joint control rooms to improve coordination among all agencies involved to ensure the seamless execution of pilgrimages like the Amarnath Yatra.

9. Official Statements and Investigation: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, after visiting the injured at the Government Medical College, assured that those responsible would not be spared. A massive search operation is underway with the involvement of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and drones are being used to search the forest area.

10. "Ex-Gratia for Victims: The Lt Governor also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the slain pilgrims and Rs 50000 for the injured in the Reasi bus attack.