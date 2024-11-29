ETV Bharat / state

2 Terror Associates Held In J&K's Doda And Udhampur

Police on Thursday arrested two terror associates allegedly conspiring to execute subversive activities in Doda and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Representative Image
By PTI

Published : 39 minutes ago

Jammu: Police on Thursday arrested two terror associates allegedly conspiring to execute subversive activities in Doda and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A police team arrested a hardcore terror associate named Firdous Ahmed Wani from the Dandi area in Doda district’s Bhaderwah belt based on credible intelligence, they said.

The accused was reportedly in contact with terrorist handlers across the border through various social media platforms. He was actively working to revive militancy in Doda by establishing a foothold for anti-national elements in the area, officials said.

A thorough search of the suspect and his residence led to the recovery of incriminating materials and documents, which have been seized for further investigation, they added.

The accused was allegedly conspiring to execute subversive activities in and around Doda in collaboration with active terrorists and handlers operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (POK), police said.

In another operation, police arrested a hardcore terror associate under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Udhampur, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Satar from Ponara Soni, who was involved in multiple terror cases, working as an active guide and facilitator for terrorist organisations until his arrest, they added.

Several FIRs were registered against him at the Basantgarh police station, police said.

