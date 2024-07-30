ETV Bharat / state

Terror Associate Linked To Hizbul Mujahideen Apprehended In J&K's Poonch

Jammu: A terror associate identified as Mohd Khalil Lone, son of Dawood Lone from Bandipur district in the Kashmir valley, was apprehended in the Mangnar area of Police Station Poonch. The joint operation was carried out by the 39 Rashtriya Rifles (RR)/6 Sector RR and the District Police Poonch.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Khalil is associated with the proscribed terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, serving as a logistic provider and overground worker. He was reportedly deputed to receive a consignment of arms and ammunition. Further investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, the Army lost five soldiers in the horrific July 8 terror ambush in the Machedi forest area of Kathua district, the attack underscores the rising terror in the region otherwise considered terror-free by the security grid in recent months.

The Timeline

08.07.2024: Five army personnel were killed and six injured after an Indian Army convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Machedi area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir.

11.06.2024: Five army personnel and police personnel were injured in a terror attack in Bhaderwah.

04.05.2024: A soldier was killed and four were injured when militants ambushed a convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Poonch.

12.01.2024: Suspected terrorists opened fire upon a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. However, no security personnel were injured in the attack.

21.12.2023: At least four soldiers lost their lives and three others were wounded in a terrorist ambush on two military vehicles in J&K’s Poonch district. The troops were ambushed around 3.45 pm on their way to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists in Dhera Ki Gali on December 20 evening. The attack occurred at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz, under the jurisdiction of Surankote police station, bordering Rajouri and Poonch districts.

22.11.2023: Five Army personnel including two officers were killed in action after a fierce encounter broke in Kalakot forests of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

12.09.2023: An army personnel was killed and three others sustained injuries during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Two terrorists were shot dead by security forces.