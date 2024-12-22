ETV Bharat / state

Terror Associate Held In Bandipora

Srinagar: A terror associate was arrested with arms and ammunition in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

A police official said a person was seen moving suspiciously by personnel at a 'Naka' at Nadihal area in the north Kashmir district this evening. And when he was challenged by the security forces, he tried to flee.

The personnel tactically apprehended the person, the official said.