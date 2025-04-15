ETV Bharat / state

T1 Faced Brief Technical Glitch During Check-In At Delhi Airport

IndiGo informed passengers that due to a temporary baggage belt failure at Terminal 1, passengers may experience slightly longer wait times during check-in.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST

New Delhi: Terminal 1 at Delhi airport briefly experienced a technical issue during check-in on Tuesday. The glitch also happened on a day when all operations from Terminal 2 were shifted to T1 as T2 had been closed for maintenance works.

In a post on X, Delhi airport operator DIAL said, "We experienced a technical issue at T1 check-in. Our team, along with stakeholders, is resolving it, and operations are normalising. We regret the inconvenience caused." An official said the issue related to the baggage belt was there briefly and was resolved.

IndiGo informed passengers that due to a temporary baggage belt failure at Terminal 1, passengers may experience slightly longer wait times during check-in and while collecting baggage upon arrival in a post on X at 1151 hours.

Now, T1 and T3 are operational at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL. The airport has four runways, and one of them (Terminal 2) is shut for maintenance work. Only IndiGo and Akasa Air had flights from T2, which was constructed nearly 40 years ago.

The expanded T1 can accommodate 40 million passengers, and T3 can handle 45 million passengers annually. T2 had an annual capacity to handle 15 million passengers.

