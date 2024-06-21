Tensions Prevail in Rajasthan's Pali After Rumours About Cow Slaughter; Four Injured in Police Lathicharge

Four injured in police lathicharge after cow slaughter rumours spark protest in Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Jodhpur: Four people were injured after police used mild force to disperse protesters protesting against the alleged slaughter of cows in Pali district of Rajasthan on Thursday.

Tensions simmered in Mastan Baba area of Pali city on Thursday night after locals found chopped remains of carcasses of cattle lying near Bandi river in Bajrang Bari area of Rajasthan's industrial city. Hindus consider cows as sacred and even worship the animal. Muslims are allowed by their religion to rear the animal for milk as well as beef.

The news about the cow carcasses spread like wildfire in Pali as local Hindus led by Hindu organizations and cow devotees suspecting it to be beef thronged the Mastan Baba crossroads and protested by burning tyres. The protesters also sat on a dharna at the crossroads against the suspected cow slaughter. Fearing a possible law and order situation, a strong police force was deployed on the spot. The cops controlled the situation and also used mild force to disperse them in which four people were injured.

Animal Husbandry Department driver Devi Lal and a compounder were injured after being attacked by the protesters while they were returning with the team to do the post-mortem of the remains of the cattle. The staff was attacked by the protesters after the driver sped up his vehicle at the protest site.

ASP Vipin Kumar Sharma said that more than four carcasses of animals have been found near Bandi river, which did not have skin on them. It will be known only after investigation which animal these carcasses belong to.

A large number of police personnel including ASP Vipin Sharma, CO City Jitendra Singh remained on the spot to pacify the situation.