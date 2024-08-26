ETV Bharat / state

Tensions Prevail In Rajasthan's Bhilwara After Injured Cow Found Outside Hanuman Temple

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): Tensions prevailed in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after an injured cow was found outside the Hanuman temple in Kotwali area of the city on Sunday. The district administration has appealed the residents to maintain calm and advised against spreading rumours over the matter.

It is learnt that the injured cow was found writhing in pain in an injured condition outside the Hanuman temple located near the embankment of Gandhi Sagar pond in Kotwali police station area of Bhilwara city. The incident caused an uproar among the locals with a local Hindu organization demanding action in the matter. Mahamandaleshwar Mahant Hansaram of Hari Seva Udasin Ashram and Bhilwara MP Damodar Agarwal also reached the spot and demanded from the administration that strict action should be taken against those who commit such acts. The MP later met the Bhilwara District Collector and instructed for strict action in this regard.

District Collector Namit Mehta and District Superintendent of Police Rajan Dushyant inspected the spot on Sunday night, where District Collector Namit Mehta and District Superintendent of Police appealed to the general public to maintain peace and law and order. The District Collector advised not to pay attention to any kind of rumors and maintain communal harmony among themselves.