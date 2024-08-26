ETV Bharat / state

Tensions Prevail In Rajasthan's Bhilwara After Injured Cow Found Outside Hanuman Temple

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

The cow was found injured and writhing in pain outside the Hanuman temple located near the embankment of Gandhi Sagar pond in Kotwali police station area of Bhilwara city. The incident sparked protest by the local Hindu outfit led by Mahamandaleshwar Mahant Hansaram of Hari Seva Udasin Ashram and Bhilwara MP Damodar Agarwal. The district administration has appealed for calm and communal harmony.

District Collector Bhilwara Namit Mehta (R) and SP Rajan Dushyant appeal for calm after injured cow found outside Hanuman temple
District Collector Bhilwara Namit Mehta (R) and SP Rajan Dushyant appeal for calm after injured cow found outside Hanuman temple (ETV Bharat)

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): Tensions prevailed in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after an injured cow was found outside the Hanuman temple in Kotwali area of the city on Sunday. The district administration has appealed the residents to maintain calm and advised against spreading rumours over the matter.

It is learnt that the injured cow was found writhing in pain in an injured condition outside the Hanuman temple located near the embankment of Gandhi Sagar pond in Kotwali police station area of Bhilwara city. The incident caused an uproar among the locals with a local Hindu organization demanding action in the matter. Mahamandaleshwar Mahant Hansaram of Hari Seva Udasin Ashram and Bhilwara MP Damodar Agarwal also reached the spot and demanded from the administration that strict action should be taken against those who commit such acts. The MP later met the Bhilwara District Collector and instructed for strict action in this regard.

District Collector Namit Mehta and District Superintendent of Police Rajan Dushyant inspected the spot on Sunday night, where District Collector Namit Mehta and District Superintendent of Police appealed to the general public to maintain peace and law and order. The District Collector advised not to pay attention to any kind of rumors and maintain communal harmony among themselves.

Rajan Dushyant, District Superintendent of Police also advised people to not spread any misleading information and not create disturbance on the road.

“If anyone spreads misleading information and creates disturbance on the road, strict action will be taken against them,” the SP said.

Members of the Hindu organization recited Hanuman Chalisa and staged a dharna on the spot to demand action. Maha Mandaleshwar, MP and officials of Hindu organization were present in the dharna. Late Sunday evening, after the assurance of District Collector Namit Mehta and District Superintendent of Police Rajan Dushyant, the Hindu organization ended the dharna. On Monday, a strong police force was deployed at various places in the city.

TAGGED:

