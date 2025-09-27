ETV Bharat / state

UP: Tensions Escalate In Barabanki, Mau Districts After Bareilly Clashes; Forces Deployed

Bareilly/Barabanki/Varanasi: Tensions escalated in Barabanki and Mau districts as protests over the "I Love Muhammad" campaign turned violent in Bareilly with police carrying out overnight house-to-house raids to nab the culprits and arresting a prominent cleric.

Officials said on Saturday that security forces have been deployed in strength and social media was being closely monitored to keep the situation under control.

On Friday night, following the clashes in Bareilly, tension erupted in Faizullaganj village in Barabanki district, located adjacent to the state capital, Lucknow, after a banner with the words "I Love Muhammad" was torn down. One side alleged that a local watchman named Dhanni broke the rope with a stick and brought down the banner. Following this incident, members of one community gathered at the scene and expressed their displeasure.

Members of the other community also began gathering, creating a tense atmosphere in the village. Dhanni's house was reportedly vandalised by some youths. Upon receiving the information, the police immediately swung into action. The additional superintendent of police and the circle officer arrived at the scene, and police from several police stations were called to the village.

Dhanni's wife alleged that some people broke into the house, vandalised it and stole belongings. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby mosque. The footage reportedly shows Dhanni using a stick to topple the banner. Police have seized the video and launched an investigation.

Ajay Singh, the superintendent of police (SP)'s public relations officer, stated that a dispute had arisen over the removal of a banner, but peace has now been restored at the scene. In Mau district, some people took out a procession chanting "I Love Muhammad" in the Nai Bazaar area after Friday prayers. Police chased them away with batons. A video of the entire incident was circulated on social media.

Mau SP Ilamaran stated that the police are closely monitoring social media and are taking action based on information gathered about the entire matter. Police made some arrests in Varanasi, too, for allegedly taking out an unauthorised procession with "I Love Muhammad" posters and banners on September 22. This act, according to authorities, was intended to disrupt communal harmony and spread anarchy.

The officials said the police arrested seven individuals from the Sigra area and a juvenile from Lallapura on Friday.

According to the police account, on September 22, the Lallapura Police Post in-charge was on patrol when it was noted that 15-20 unidentified individuals were allegedly carrying "I Love Muhammad" banners/posters, playing loud music (DJ), blocking traffic and raising slogans.

Police said that this caused problems for the general public and instilled "considerable fear and anger" among the local population.

The police further noted that the unidentified individuals intentionally started this "new tradition" to establish their dominance over the people of other communities. The act was a deliberate attempt to "disrupt communal harmony and spread anarchy."

Meanwhile, over 500 people are being identified through various videos and CCTV footage in Bareilly.

Police conducted door-to-door searches from late Friday night until Saturday morning. Several miscreants are in custody, while the search for others continues. Meanwhile, Police have arrested eight persons, including local cleric and chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council Tauqeer Raza Khan, whose call for a protest supporting the 'I love Muhammad' campaign led to a violent clash between demonstrators and police after Friday prayers in Bareilly, officials said on Saturday.

A local court on Saturday sent Raza and the seven "mischievous elements" to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly masterminding the violent clash, police said.

“The main conspirator of the Bareilly unrest, Maulana Tauqeer Raza, along with seven mischievous elements, have been arrested, produced in court, and sent to 14-day judicial custody," DM Singh said.

The seven other accused have been identified as Sarfaraz, Manifuddin, Azeem Ahmed, Mohammed Sharif, Mohammed Aamir, Rehan and Mohammad Sarfaraz, police said. Police have also detained 36 persons for questioning in connection with Friday's violence after identifying them through video footage of the incident.

Bareilly District Magistrate (DM) Avnish Singh said on Saturday that the situation in the district is normal, with schools, colleges and all commercial establishments open. According to the police, a case has been registered against Raza, 25 named persons and 200 unnamed persons at the Prem Nagar police station in Bareilly on charges of violating prohibitory orders.

Prem Nagar SHO Suresh Chandra Gautam told PTI, “Tauqeer Raza, 25 named and 200 unnamed persons have been booked for violating prohibitory orders. The protesters also tore the uniform of a constable.” Raza’s arrest followed a day of tension in Bareilly, where a large crowd carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters clashed with police outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers.

The crowd was reportedly angry over the last-minute cancellation of a proposed demonstration called by Raza, who claimed the authorities denied permission for it. Raza has been accused of using inflammatory speeches to incite the violence on Friday.

According to the SSP, a crowd of youth took to the streets on Raza's provocation, creating an atmosphere of "anarchy" from Khaleel Tiraha up to the Islamia ground.

According to the SSP, Raza was under surveillance since Friday, despite his attempts to “mislead” the authorities.