ETV Bharat / state

Tension Prevails in Mangaluru After Stone Pelting Incidents on Two Places of Worship

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Tensions in Mangaluru's Katipalla and BC Road arose from stone-pelting on worship sites and social media-driven clashes. In Katipalla, stone pelters damaged a place of worship and escaped, while BC Road saw unrest after provocative social media comments. Police have increased their presence and taken legal action against some leaders for their statements. This unrest follows previous violence in Mandya-related to a Ganesh procession.

Tensions in Mangaluru's Katipalla and BC Road arose from stone-pelting on worship sites and social media-driven clashes. In Katipalla, stone pelters damaged a place of worship and escaped, while BC Road saw unrest after provocative social media comments. Police have increased their presence and taken legal action against some leaders for their statements. This unrest follows previous violence in Mandya-related to a Ganesh procession.
Karnataka Police (ETV Bharat)

Mangaluru (Karnataka): Tension prevailed in Katipalla town and BC road in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday after incidents of stone-pelting on two places of worship and clashes between two groups, police said.

The incidents of stone pelting at Katipalla town in Mangaluru taluk took place late Sunday night, but due to quick action, the situation came under control and no untoward incidents were reported in the area. Window panes of the place of worship were shattered, they said.

According to police, the alleged stone pelters came on two bikes and sped off. Following the incident, heavy police deployment has been put in place. In Buntwal taluk's BC road town, abutting National Highway 75, tension prevailed on Monday morning following an exchange of provocative statements between two groups on social media platforms.

Following this, the Dakshina Kannada district police said they have beefed up vigils right from Uppinangady on the eastern side of Buntwal and Panemangaluru on the western side. According to the police, a case has been registered against VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders Sharan Pumpwell and Puneeth Attavar for making provocative statements.

The Mangaluru police, who have been constantly monitoring the social media platforms, are taking action against those who make provocative statements. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal has already given a warning about this.

The above two incidents come against the backdrop of the violence that broke out during a Lord Ganesh idol procession in Mandya district last week.

According to police, an argument broke out between two groups, when the Lord Ganesha idol procession by devotees from Badarikoppalu village reached a place of worship and some miscreants hurled stones, which escalated the situation. Following the clashes between the two groups, a few shops were vandalised and vehicles set on fire, they added.

Police used mild force to disperse the crowd and manage the situation and 46 people were arrested in connection with the violence.

Mangaluru (Karnataka): Tension prevailed in Katipalla town and BC road in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday after incidents of stone-pelting on two places of worship and clashes between two groups, police said.

The incidents of stone pelting at Katipalla town in Mangaluru taluk took place late Sunday night, but due to quick action, the situation came under control and no untoward incidents were reported in the area. Window panes of the place of worship were shattered, they said.

According to police, the alleged stone pelters came on two bikes and sped off. Following the incident, heavy police deployment has been put in place. In Buntwal taluk's BC road town, abutting National Highway 75, tension prevailed on Monday morning following an exchange of provocative statements between two groups on social media platforms.

Following this, the Dakshina Kannada district police said they have beefed up vigils right from Uppinangady on the eastern side of Buntwal and Panemangaluru on the western side. According to the police, a case has been registered against VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders Sharan Pumpwell and Puneeth Attavar for making provocative statements.

The Mangaluru police, who have been constantly monitoring the social media platforms, are taking action against those who make provocative statements. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal has already given a warning about this.

The above two incidents come against the backdrop of the violence that broke out during a Lord Ganesh idol procession in Mandya district last week.

According to police, an argument broke out between two groups, when the Lord Ganesha idol procession by devotees from Badarikoppalu village reached a place of worship and some miscreants hurled stones, which escalated the situation. Following the clashes between the two groups, a few shops were vandalised and vehicles set on fire, they added.

Police used mild force to disperse the crowd and manage the situation and 46 people were arrested in connection with the violence.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STONE PELTING ON WORSHIP SITESKARNATAKA STONE PELTINGMANGALURU STONE PELTING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.