ETV Bharat / state

Tension Prevails in Mangaluru After Stone Pelting Incidents on Two Places of Worship

Mangaluru (Karnataka): Tension prevailed in Katipalla town and BC road in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday after incidents of stone-pelting on two places of worship and clashes between two groups, police said.

The incidents of stone pelting at Katipalla town in Mangaluru taluk took place late Sunday night, but due to quick action, the situation came under control and no untoward incidents were reported in the area. Window panes of the place of worship were shattered, they said.

According to police, the alleged stone pelters came on two bikes and sped off. Following the incident, heavy police deployment has been put in place. In Buntwal taluk's BC road town, abutting National Highway 75, tension prevailed on Monday morning following an exchange of provocative statements between two groups on social media platforms.

Following this, the Dakshina Kannada district police said they have beefed up vigils right from Uppinangady on the eastern side of Buntwal and Panemangaluru on the western side. According to the police, a case has been registered against VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders Sharan Pumpwell and Puneeth Attavar for making provocative statements.