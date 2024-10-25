Tension In Uttarkashi, No Friday Prayers Held In Mosques

Uttarkashi: Tension continues to prevail in this border district of Uttarakhand on Friday following a protest rally by right-wing groups against a mosque construction that turned violent a day ago.
The unrest forced markets and district headquarters to shut down, causing severe hardship to people, and police deployed additional forces to maintain law and order.
On Thursday, the ‘Jan Aakrosh Maha Rally’ organised by the rightwing group ‘Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal’ turned violent in the Barahat area after dozens of protesters clashed with police and allegedly pelted stones at them.
At least 27 people, including several police officers, were also injured during the incident, prompting authorities to respond with lathi charges and imposing Section 163 in Uttarkashi city.
According to police, when the protest began on Thursday, demonstrators marched into the main market and attempted to break through the police barricades on Bhatwadi Road, resulting in a clash, stone-throwing, and injuries to police personnel, prompting police to use force and lathi charge to disperse the mob.
Muslim Community’s Reaction
In response to the protest, the members of the Muslim community said they had seen such an atmosphere in Uttarkashi for the first time.
Amid the tension and protests, the Muslim community decided to perform Friday prayers at home instead of in the mosques.
“In Uttarkashi, everyone lived with love and affection. The atmosphere of the city is getting spoilt due to some outsiders,” said Istiyaq Ahmad.
