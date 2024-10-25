ETV Bharat / state

Tension In Uttarkashi, No Friday Prayers Held In Mosques

Following the protest by right-wing organisations against the mosque construction, security has been beefed up in the region, with officials enforcing Section 163.

Security beefed up in Uttarkashi after protest against mosque construction turned violent
Security beefed up in Uttarkashi after protest against mosque construction turned violent (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 minutes ago

Uttarkashi: Tension continues to prevail in this border district of Uttarakhand on Friday following a protest rally by right-wing groups against a mosque construction that turned violent a day ago.

The unrest forced markets and district headquarters to shut down, causing severe hardship to people, and police deployed additional forces to maintain law and order.

On Thursday, the ‘Jan Aakrosh Maha Rally’ organised by the rightwing group ‘Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal’ turned violent in the Barahat area after dozens of protesters clashed with police and allegedly pelted stones at them.

At least 27 people, including several police officers, were also injured during the incident, prompting authorities to respond with lathi charges and imposing Section 163 in Uttarkashi city.

Section 163 Imposed In Uttarkashi After Protest Against Mosque Takes Violent Turn
Section 163 Imposed In Uttarkashi After Protest Against Mosque Takes Violent Turn (ETV Bharat)

According to police, when the protest began on Thursday, demonstrators marched into the main market and attempted to break through the police barricades on Bhatwadi Road, resulting in a clash, stone-throwing, and injuries to police personnel, prompting police to use force and lathi charge to disperse the mob.

Muslim Community’s Reaction

In response to the protest, the members of the Muslim community said they had seen such an atmosphere in Uttarkashi for the first time.

Amid the tension and protests, the Muslim community decided to perform Friday prayers at home instead of in the mosques.

“In Uttarkashi, everyone lived with love and affection. The atmosphere of the city is getting spoilt due to some outsiders,” said Istiyaq Ahmad.

Read More

  1. Uttarakhand: Rally Against Mosque Construction Turns Violent In Uttarkashi, Several Cops Injured
  2. Section 163 Imposed In Uttarkashi After Protest Against Mosque Takes Violent Turn

Uttarkashi: Tension continues to prevail in this border district of Uttarakhand on Friday following a protest rally by right-wing groups against a mosque construction that turned violent a day ago.

The unrest forced markets and district headquarters to shut down, causing severe hardship to people, and police deployed additional forces to maintain law and order.

On Thursday, the ‘Jan Aakrosh Maha Rally’ organised by the rightwing group ‘Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal’ turned violent in the Barahat area after dozens of protesters clashed with police and allegedly pelted stones at them.

At least 27 people, including several police officers, were also injured during the incident, prompting authorities to respond with lathi charges and imposing Section 163 in Uttarkashi city.

Section 163 Imposed In Uttarkashi After Protest Against Mosque Takes Violent Turn
Section 163 Imposed In Uttarkashi After Protest Against Mosque Takes Violent Turn (ETV Bharat)

According to police, when the protest began on Thursday, demonstrators marched into the main market and attempted to break through the police barricades on Bhatwadi Road, resulting in a clash, stone-throwing, and injuries to police personnel, prompting police to use force and lathi charge to disperse the mob.

Muslim Community’s Reaction

In response to the protest, the members of the Muslim community said they had seen such an atmosphere in Uttarkashi for the first time.

Amid the tension and protests, the Muslim community decided to perform Friday prayers at home instead of in the mosques.

“In Uttarkashi, everyone lived with love and affection. The atmosphere of the city is getting spoilt due to some outsiders,” said Istiyaq Ahmad.

Read More

  1. Uttarakhand: Rally Against Mosque Construction Turns Violent In Uttarkashi, Several Cops Injured
  2. Section 163 Imposed In Uttarkashi After Protest Against Mosque Takes Violent Turn

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HEAVY POLICE FORCE DEPLOYEDUTTARAKHAND UTTARKASHI VIOLENCETENSE IN UTTARKASHITENSION IN UTTARKASHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.