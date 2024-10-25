ETV Bharat / state

Tension In Uttarkashi, No Friday Prayers Held In Mosques

Security beefed up in Uttarkashi after protest against mosque construction turned violent ( ETV Bharat )

Uttarkashi: Tension continues to prevail in this border district of Uttarakhand on Friday following a protest rally by right-wing groups against a mosque construction that turned violent a day ago.

The unrest forced markets and district headquarters to shut down, causing severe hardship to people, and police deployed additional forces to maintain law and order.

On Thursday, the ‘Jan Aakrosh Maha Rally’ organised by the rightwing group ‘Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal’ turned violent in the Barahat area after dozens of protesters clashed with police and allegedly pelted stones at them.

At least 27 people, including several police officers, were also injured during the incident, prompting authorities to respond with lathi charges and imposing Section 163 in Uttarkashi city.