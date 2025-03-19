Tension In Sambhal As Neja Mela Denied Permission; What Is It And Why Was It Cancelled This Year?

Sambhal: Tension ran high in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district after the local administration did not give permission for the Neja Mela (fair), held every year in honour of Syed Salar Masud Ghazi. Not only was the event stopped for this year, but the place where the traditional shield and flag were to be installed was cemented over on Tuesday.

To prevent any untoward incident, heavy police force has been deployed in the area. Local police, along with Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawans, carried out a flag march to maintain law and order. A team of officers led by Additional Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer is constantly monitoring the situation. This apart, drones have been deployed for an aerial surveillance.

Massive police force deployed in Sambhal (ETV Bharat)

What Is Neja Mela?

Neja or Neza (javelin) Mela is an annual event held in Sambhal on the second Tuesday after Holi festival. The digging of Neja in the ground marks beginning of a week-long fair. As per the centuries-old traditions, on the first Tuesday after Holi, a shield and green flag is installed in Chaman Sarai locality, right in front of Sadar Kotwali, as a symbolic gesture to honour Syed Salar Masud Ghazi.

Who Was Syed Salar Masud Ghazi?

Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, also known as Ghazi Miyan, was the nephew of ruler of Ghaznavid Empire Mahmud of Ghazni. Historical mentions suggest that Masud Ghazi had accompanied his uncle during invasions of India in the 11th century, and had allegedly played a role in looting the famous Somnath Temple in Gujarat. It is believed that he was killed in a battle against Raja Suhaldev in 1033 AD near Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.

Why Was Permission Denied This Year?

Justifying the decision to stop the festival, Sambhal ASP stated that the tradition of organising Neja Mela was deemed inappropriate and wrong, and therefore wasn't allowed this year. "It is inappropriate to move forward with evil traditions. That is why permission was not given. Objections were also raised by the other side. They have opposed the commemoration of Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, nephew of Mahmud of Ghazni who, they say, had come to India with the purpose of looting the country. It is not right to hoist flags and install shields in his memory. People in favour of this are free to go anywhere. Considering all the circumstances, we decided against granting permission for the Mela. It will be circulated on all platforms that the fair was illegal, that is why permission was not given," the ASP said.

He further stated that social media platforms are also being monitored and strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours and misinformation.

While some residents have supported the administration's decision, others saw it as a suppression of age-old religious and cultural traditions.

"This should have been done a long ago, ever since India attained independence. We have raised objections time and again. It is a wrong practice. He (Ghazi) was an invader. He had accompanied his uncle and destroyed many structures of historical significance. Whatever action has been taken by the administration, I would say is the right step," said Sanjay, a local.

Another resident Shehzad Alam said, "Only the Neja committee and district administration can answer what went wrong this year. For the last 35-40 years, I have been witnessing this tradition unfold every year. I am hearing it for the first time that Ghazi was a looter and invader."