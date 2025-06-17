Tension In Mulugu: Tribals Clash With Forest Officials Over Hut Demolition

Mulugu: High drama unfolded on Monday near Royyuru village in Eturunagaram mandal as tribal residents clashed with forest department personnel who arrived to remove makeshift huts allegedly erected in forest land. The confrontation turned violent, leaving one person injured and forcing officials to retreat.
Acting on reports of illegal hut construction in a forested area, around 60 forest officials accompanied by 20 police personnel, led by Eturunagaram Range Officer Apsarunnisa, reached the location to clear the encroachment.
However, the locals strongly resisted the demolition. They attacked the officials with sticks and chili powder, and threatened that they would resort to mass suicide if their shelters were removed. The protesters blocked earthmovers, tractors, and JCBs brought for the demolition.
One Injured
Tensions escalated when the women among the protesters attacked the vehicles, injuring tractor driver Ramesh. He reportedly sustained a head injury.
In a more alarming turn, one man doused himself in petrol and attempted self-immolation, triggering panic among officials and onlookers.
Two-Hour Standoff
The standoff lasted for nearly two hours until the forest personnel, overwhelmed by the situation, were forced to withdraw.
While Sub-Inspector Rajkumar confirmed that a case has been registered against ten individuals for their involvement in the violence, officials are yet to announce the next course of action as the situation remains sensitive in the region.