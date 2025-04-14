Tension in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh After Clashes Between Two Groups During Religious Procession

Hazaribagh: Tension gripped this district of Jharkhand following clashes between two communities during a “Yagya” event and procession in the Barkatha area on Sunday, police said. They said additional forces were deployed in the district and adjoining areas to maintain law and order.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hazaribagh Arvind Kumar Singh has confirmed the incident and appealed for calm. He said that there had been a stone-pelting incident and arson in the area after the clashes near GT Road of Jhurjhuri village.

“Amid the stone-pelting, some people set fire to straw piles in Jhurjhuri village. We immediately swung into action and sent a police team to bring the situation under control,” he said. “We will spare no one who breaks the law and disturbs the peace,” he said.

“We are also monitoring social media. We appeal to people not to pay heed to any kind of rumours,” Singh said.

Earlier, rumours were allegedly spread on social media claiming that many women were injured in the stone-pelting incident. This triggered outrage among the people, who hit the streets.

This comes over a month after communal clashes broke out in the Ichhak area on February 26 following an argument over the use of a sound system. The situation escalated into stone pelting, prompting authorities to intervene and deploy additional forces.