Uttarakhand: Alleged Interfaith Relationship Triggers Group Clashes In Dehradun, Police On High Alert

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Communal tension gripped Dehradun after members of two communities clashed at the railway station on Thursday night over an alleged interfaith relationship, police said.

The miscreants also pelted stones, damaging several trains and parked vehicles.

In response, Uttarakhand Police led by Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Singh reached the spot and dispersed the crowd by lathi charge.

Additional police personnel were also deployed around the railway station to control the situation. They have been instructed to conduct foot patrols and night vigils to maintain peace.