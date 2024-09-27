ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Alleged Interfaith Relationship Triggers Group Clashes In Dehradun, Police On High Alert

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Violence erupted at Dehradun Railway Station on Thursday after two communities clashed over alleged interfaith relationship. During this, stone pelting was also witnessed from both sides, prompting police to resort to lathi charge to calm the situation. Heavy police force was deployed at the railway station throughout the night.

Police patrolling Dehradun
Police patrolling Dehradun (ETV Bharat)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Communal tension gripped Dehradun after members of two communities clashed at the railway station on Thursday night over an alleged interfaith relationship, police said.

The miscreants also pelted stones, damaging several trains and parked vehicles.

In response, Uttarakhand Police led by Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Singh reached the spot and dispersed the crowd by lathi charge.

Additional police personnel were also deployed around the railway station to control the situation. They have been instructed to conduct foot patrols and night vigils to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, police registered a case under serious sections in Kotwali Nagar Dehradun and are assessing CCTV footage to identify those responsible for the violent clash.

According to police, the young couple from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, were confronted by members of their respective communities after learning about their presence at the station. The resistance suddenly escalated into violence.

SSP Singh confirmed to ANI that a minor girl from Badaun had travelled to Dehradun with his friend. He added that a missing person's report was already registered in Badaun. Upon learning about the girl's location, local police informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which interrogated the couple and provided their details to Uttar Pradesh Police.

