Tension Grips Maoist Leader's Village In Srikakulam After Encounter Death

Jiyyannapeta (Srikakulam): Top Maoist leader Namballa Kesava Rao, also known as Basavaraju and Gagan, has been killed in an encounter with security forces in the dense forests of Abhujmad, Chhattisgarh, on the border of Narayanpur, Bijapur, and Dantewada districts. His death has cast a pall of unease over his native village, Jiyyannapeta in Kotabommali Mandal in Srikakulam district.

The encounter, which occurred on Wednesday, resulted in the neutralisation of 27 Maoists, marking it as one of the most significant anti-Maoist operations in recent years. This is the first time that a CPI (Maoist) general secretary died in an encounter with security personnel.

News of Kesava Rao's death has brought a tense atmosphere to Jiyyannapeta. Locals remember him as a quiet and studious boy who left the village over four decades ago to join the Naxalbari movement and never returned.

Kuna Ramanaiah, a childhood friend, recalled Kesava Rao as a "quiet, studious boy" and told ETV Bharat, "Once he got involved in the movement, we never saw him again."