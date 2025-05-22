Tension Grips Maoist Leader's Village In Srikakulam After Encounter Death

Jiyyannapeta (Srikakulam): Top Maoist leader Namballa Kesava Rao, also known as Basavaraju and Gagan, has been killed in an encounter with security forces in the dense forests of Abhujmad, Chhattisgarh, on the border of Narayanpur, Bijapur, and Dantewada districts. His death has cast a pall of unease over his native village, Jiyyannapeta in Kotabommali Mandal in Srikakulam district.
The encounter, which occurred on Wednesday, resulted in the neutralisation of 27 Maoists, marking it as one of the most significant anti-Maoist operations in recent years. This is the first time that a CPI (Maoist) general secretary died in an encounter with security personnel.
News of Kesava Rao's death has brought a tense atmosphere to Jiyyannapeta. Locals remember him as a quiet and studious boy who left the village over four decades ago to join the Naxalbari movement and never returned.
Kuna Ramanaiah, a childhood friend, recalled Kesava Rao as a "quiet, studious boy" and told ETV Bharat, "Once he got involved in the movement, we never saw him again."
According to villagers, none of Kesava Rao's family members, including a brother and three sisters who have settled elsewhere, have visited the village in decades, and there are no known contacts or records of their presence in the region. Police are maintaining a close watch on any developments in the village following the news.
The death of Namballa Kesava Rao marks a significant blow to the CPI (Maoist) and represents a major success for security forces in their efforts against the Naxalite movement. Born in 1955, he completed his primary education in the village and went on to pursue higher studies, including B.Tech and M.Tech degrees from the Regional Engineering College, Warangal.
During his student years, the Srikakulam peasant movement of the 1970s drew Basavaraju into the Naxalite ideology. This trained engineer also excelled in sports and represented Andhra Pradesh at the national level in volleyball.