Tension Erupts Over Durga Puja Pandal In Chhattisgrh District; Authorities Step In To Restore Peace

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh): Tensions flared at Kamthi village of Kabirdham district in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, the first day of Navratri, after a religious dispute surrounding a Durga pandal cropped up.



After the pandal had been installed at a traditional site, the incident triggered a clash between two groups, resulting in heavy police deployment to restore order. The dispute began when some individuals allegedly attempted to dismantle a Durga pandal that has been a long-standing tradition in the village.



This action prompted outrage among the local Hindu community, leading to a violent confrontation. Police were called to the spot, with both the collector and superintendent of police intervening to de-escalate the situation. Following a tense standoff, officials negotiated with the involved parties late into the night, managing to secure peace temporarily.



Vijay Sharma, deputy chief minister and home minister, speaking on the matter, said a statement made it clear that the Goddess would remain at her traditional spot. “The administration has made it clear that the Goddess will reside here, as she has for years. We will ensure peace is maintained," he said.

At the same time, Superintendent of Police, Dharmendra Singh Chhawai, said he asked both sides to avoid further disturbance. "Any attempt to disrupt peace will result in strict legal action," Singh maintained.

Pandaria MLA Bhavna Bohra visited Kamthi to participate in the ongoing puja and to mediate the dispute. “I’ve spoken to both parties and will facilitate another round of talks after Navratri. There are certain individuals who are fuelling this discord, and it is essential to identify and address them," he added.