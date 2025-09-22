Tension Erupts Over Durga Puja Pandal In Chhattisgrh District; Authorities Step In To Restore Peace
Vijay Sharma, deputy chief minister, speaking on the matter, said a statement made it clear that the Goddess would remain at her traditional spot.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 9:21 PM IST
Kawardha (Chhattisgarh): Tensions flared at Kamthi village of Kabirdham district in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, the first day of Navratri, after a religious dispute surrounding a Durga pandal cropped up.
After the pandal had been installed at a traditional site, the incident triggered a clash between two groups, resulting in heavy police deployment to restore order. The dispute began when some individuals allegedly attempted to dismantle a Durga pandal that has been a long-standing tradition in the village.
This action prompted outrage among the local Hindu community, leading to a violent confrontation. Police were called to the spot, with both the collector and superintendent of police intervening to de-escalate the situation. Following a tense standoff, officials negotiated with the involved parties late into the night, managing to secure peace temporarily.
Vijay Sharma, deputy chief minister and home minister, speaking on the matter, said a statement made it clear that the Goddess would remain at her traditional spot. “The administration has made it clear that the Goddess will reside here, as she has for years. We will ensure peace is maintained," he said.
At the same time, Superintendent of Police, Dharmendra Singh Chhawai, said he asked both sides to avoid further disturbance. "Any attempt to disrupt peace will result in strict legal action," Singh maintained.
Pandaria MLA Bhavna Bohra visited Kamthi to participate in the ongoing puja and to mediate the dispute. “I’ve spoken to both parties and will facilitate another round of talks after Navratri. There are certain individuals who are fuelling this discord, and it is essential to identify and address them," he added.
Chandrashekhar Verma, a local Hindu organisation leader, said, “Five years ago, we worshipped together as one. It's unfortunate that things have soured recently, but we must work to restore the spirit of togetherness.”
Rajesh Kshadav, president of the Gond community, offered a different perspective, citing ongoing disputes over temple ownership between the Gond community and the local king. He called for a formal resolution to the matter: “This issue belongs to our community, and we are committed to protecting it.