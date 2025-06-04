ETV Bharat / state

Tension At Koraput Medical College And Hospital After Five Patients Die Within Hours

Koraput: At least five critically ill patients died within a few hours at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput on Tuesday. Medical College Dean Dr. Susanta Sahu said that appropriate action would be taken after an investigation.

According to sources, critically ill patients from various regions like Koraput, Borigumma, Kalahandi, Semiliguda, and Machhra were undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and surgery ward.

According to relatives of the patients, "The patients were fine after surgery in the ICU. However, the night staff administered two rounds of injections, after which three patients died within 15 minutes." The relatives alleged that incorrect injections were the cause of death. However, no clear explanation has been given for the death of the patient in the general ward bed.

Dean Dr. Sushant Sahu has denied any negligence in treatment. He said, "One of the patients was a 50-year-old woman with advanced cervical cancer. Another was Shukra Majhi, a 45-year-old man from Koraput, who had sustained a stab injury. The third was Rukmini Penthia, a 47-year-old woman, and the fourth was Bhagwan Parija, aged 36. One of them died in the general ward, while the other four passed away in the surgery ward.”

"All five deaths occurred between 10 pm and 11 pm. Among the four ICU cases, one was the woman with stage-four cervical cancer from Kalahandi. Two others had stab injuries, and one had a severe liver injury. All of them were in critical condition. Another patient from Sehpi had sustained serious injuries in a road accident and was undergoing treatment. Despite efforts, their conditions did not improve,” said Dr. Sahu.