Tension At Jadavpur University As Plainclothes Police Enter Campus, Sparking Protests

Kolkata: Police entered Jadavpur University on Monday in plain clothes, raising concerns about fresh unrest. Protests erupted as students questioned the police presence on campus. In turn, senior Kolkata Police officials arrived at the Jadavpur police station to assess the situation.

A senior Kolkata Police official, speaking anonymously, stated, “On March 1, the state education minister’s car was attacked inside the campus. The High Court criticised the police for their failure in handling the situation and questioned how many officers were injured.”

The university has been at the centre of controversy since March 1, when protests broke out during the WebCoopa conference attended by Education Minister Bratya Basu. Students demonstrated against him, and allegations surfaced that two students were injured by his vehicle. Since then, student-led protests have continued on campus.

A complaint was filed against Minister Bratya Basu and university professor Om Prakash Mishra via email. When the police did not register the complaint, a case was filed in the Calcutta High Court, leading to the court reprimanding Kolkata Police. Following this, officers intensified their investigation, collecting the torn clothes of interim Vice-Chancellor Bhaskar Gupta and questioning Om Prakash Mishra.

On Monday, plainclothes officers, including male and female personnel, were seen inside the university, along with an Assistant Commissioner of Kolkata Police. They were reportedly monitoring the situation, but their presence sparked discontent among students.

Students questioned on whose orders the police had entered the campus, with many suspecting Om Prakash Mishra’s involvement. Mishra, however, denied any role, stating, “I did not call the police. I do not know why they came. I came to the university as planned, and other professors met with me.”