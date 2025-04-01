Tension At Ajmer Sharif Dargah As Youth Wields Sword Inside Shahjahani Mosque, Police Say Suspect Could Be Mentally-Challenged

Ajmer: Palpable tension prevailed at the world-famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah, the complex dedicated to Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, on Tuesday when a youth entered the Shahjahani Mosque wielding a sword, triggering concerns among pilgrims.

The youth, identified as Alam Ali from Uttar Pradesh, removed his clothes and became half naked while continuing to wield the sword, despite presence of security at all entry points of the dargah. He was, however, nabbed by locals and handed over to the Dargah police station, following which police took him to JLN hospital for a medical checkup.

Circle officer Laxman Bhakar of the Dargah area said that the youth, armed with a sword, waved it around recklessly inside the mosque, causing panic among others. "Some locals managed to catch hold of him and immediately informed the Dargah police. The suspect was immediately detained and taken for medical examination. Preliminary reports suggest that he may be suffering from some mental illness. However, an investigation is underway," Bhakar said.

"The suspect was questioned. He said his name is Alam Ali and he is a resident of Uttar Pradesh. We are not clear about his intentions. It is yet to be ascertained from where he obtained that sword. Also, we will check how he managed to enter the mosque with the sharp weapon," the official added.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Anjuman Committee Syed Sarwar Chishti expressed concerns saying anything could have happened. "It is fortunate that the youth did not attack anyone. A big incident could have happened. Despite presence of security, the youth entered the dargah with three swords and reached Shahjahani Mosque. The person who caught hold of him has sustained minor injuries. The committee has decided to reward him with Rs 5100 for his bravery."

He further stated the dargah's security measures will be reviewed to ensure that such incidents don't recur in the future.