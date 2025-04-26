Two Groups Clash In Jamia Millia Islamia University, Pelt Stones

New Delhi: Two groups allegedly clashed and pelted stones inside the Jamia Millia Islamia, a university in Delhi. Following the clashes, security was beefed up, and extra police and security personnel were rushed to the spot, sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, clashes erupted between two student groups - Mewati and Western Uttar Pradesh- and then they pelted stones at each other on Friday. Sources added that the clashes erupted over the issue of supremacy in the university.

The authorities at the university have appealed for peace and brought the situation under control. It is also understood that the authorities at Jamia Millia Islamia informed Delhi Police, following which a police team reached the spot. The authorities, however, stopped the police team at the entrance, saying they were trying to bring the situation under control.

This is not the first time that clashes have broken out between two groups at Jamia Millia Islamia, located at Okhla. The university was established in 1920 by the British. In 1988, the Centre granted it the status of a Central University, and it is one of the prestigious universities of India.

The university is often in the news. The teachers and the students usually criticise the policies of the Centre. Recently, the students protested against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025.