Exclusive | Tenkasi Old Age Home Deaths Fallout: Tale Of Good Intent In Face Of Law

Tenkasi: The fallout of the death of inmates of Annai Nalvazhvu Trust Old Age Home in Sundarapandiapuram village of Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district is a tale of good intent versus legal provisions.

Rajendran, a native of Pattakurichi village which is just 3 km away from Sundarapandiapuram, was running the old age home with great love, dedication and care but the series of events on June 8 have landed him in legal trouble.

On the Sunday of June 8, Rajendran cooked meat received as donation and served it to the inmates of the old age home along with his own family. As night fell, most of those who consumed it began experiencing sudden health issues including diarrhea and urinary problems.

Rajendran immediately took them to the nearby Primary Health Centre and later to the Tenkasi Government Hospital for treatment. But on the evening of June 11, Shankar Ganesh (48) died while not responding to the treatment. His death was followed by that of Murugammal (45), Ambika (40), Dhanalakshmi (70) and Muppudathi (54).

This was followed by Rajendran’s arrest and the sealing of the institution by the Revenue Department officials which sent shock waves across only Tenkasi district but the entire state.

ETV Bharat team learnt that Rajendran was known as a kind-hearted person running the Old Age Home located in a remote area near a government school.

The locals vouched for his sincerity saying, "Rajendran has been running this home for a long time and there have been no issues until now. It's just unfortunate timing that he's got caught up in this situation."

The staff members at the Home disclosed, “Our Sir takes great care of the inmates. Some of them would even defecate and he would clean up with his own hands without frowning.”

Referring to the events that followed the consumption of meat and rice on June 8, a staff member while breaking down said, “Now he is in jail. When we met him recently, he was upset and asked us why this had to happen. We all ate the same food, so why did they have a problem?"

The officials at the Sambavar Vadakarai Police Station disclosed, “Typically, old age homes are not supposed to admit people below a certain age. However, Rajendran had admitted and taken care of people of younger ages as well. At the same time, even though they were young, they were already suffering from various health issues. This could be the reason why the younger inmates were more susceptible to the illness and lost their lives."

On the other hand the Supervisor at District Social Welfare Department Godwin pointed out, "Due to the nature of the work, Rajendran had no choice but to temporarily admit inmates below 60 years of age to the old age home to take care of them. After this incident, we conducted a field investigation in all the age homes in the district to check if they were maintaining their licenses properly. We found that only five of the seven old age homes in Tenkasi district had valid licenses.”

He said that those without license have been warned and advised to obtain licenses immediately within the next fortnight. The incident has led to all the old age homes being asked to strictly follow the rules and regulations.

Annai Old Age Home falls under the jurisdiction of Pattakurichi village panchayat. The Village Administrative Officer Prabakaran revealed, “According to the records, there were 58 inmates in the home and all of them had consumed the food cooked on the day of the incident. The issue escalated as deaths occurred one after the other and the Divisional Officer of Revenue Department sealed the home."

As required the food and water samples were taken for testing after the deaths. District Food Safety Officer Dr. Pushparaj said, “We collected seven samples including two each of the food and drinking water. However, we couldn't collect the sample of the food consumed on the day of the incident. A report of the tests was submitted to the District Collector who is conducting further investigations.”

The Collector Kamal Kishore provided some exclusive details and disclosed that the water samples contained E coli bacteria. “Based on this, we are conducting further investigations. The bodies of the deceased were claimed by their relatives," he said.

Meanwhile, Rajendran's wife Christie pointed out, “My husband always does good to others. He loved the old age home more than his family. We are still trying to understand what happened that day. When I visited him in jail, he was deeply saddened by the deaths of the inmates whom he had cared for with great affection."

It is being pointed out that according to rules, people above 18 years old can be cared for in shelters. However, people only above the age of 60 years can be admitted in old age homes. The fact that people below 50 years of age died in Rajendran's old age home landed him in trouble.