Tendu Leaf Remuneration Embezzlement: Indian Forest Service Officer Held By Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Anti Corruption Bureau/Economic Offence Wing on Thursday arrested an Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer for alleged involvement in the tendu leaf remuneration embezzlement case in Sukma district. It is the first arrest in the case registered by ACB/EOW earlier this month, officials said.

"Ashok Kumar Patel has been remanded in ACB/EOW custody till April 23. Patel was produced in the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge (I) Neeraj Sharma. The agency had sought his remand till April 30," said Deputy Director (Prosecution) Mithlesh Verma.

Patel's counsel Prashant Bajpai said a case of disproportionate assets was first registered against his client and he was arrested despite there being no evidence.

The ACB/EOW had earlier said Patel, then Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Sukma, allegedly misused his position and in connivance with the officers of the forest department and managers and office bearers of various Primary Minor Forest Produce Committees embezzled a major portion of about Rs 7 crore meant for distribution as remuneration to tendu leaf collectors for 2021 and 2022.