Tender Coconut Prices Shoot up in Bengaluru Due to Dwindling Supply

Bengaluru: The Silicon City is reeling under a drinking water crisis in Bengaluru and adding to the woes of denizens they have been deprived of fresh tender coconuts during the scorching summer. With the heat rising day by day, people are resorting to tender coconuts to quench their thirst. The tender coconut carts that used to be seen everywhere in the city have suddenly disappeared.

The loads of tender coconuts that used to arrive in the city from Mandya and Hassan have decreased. Now some parts of the city are being supplied twice a week or once a week. Due to scanty rainfall, the tender coconut yield dwindled. It is being said that the supply cannot meet the demand.

The price of fresh tender coconuts, which was earlier Rs 30, has now increased to Rs 45. Some places have more than Rs 50. Earlier, each tender coconut used to cost between Rs 25 and Rs 30. But, as the demand is increasing day by day, the price of tender coconuts has increased significantly.

"We drink tender coconut water to escape from heatstroke and to quench our thirst. Meanwhile, many tender coconut shops are closed. Even if we get tender coconut in some places, traders are charging Rs 20 extra. There is a possibility that the price will increase further next month,'' says customer Mohan.

"Many people are going for tender coconuts as the summer heat is increasing. The amount of supply of tender coconuts by the farmers has decreased. Farmers are saying that due to less rainfall, the tender coconut yield has dropped. But, the number of buyers is increasing. Therefore, the availability of tender coconuts is on the wane in many parts. As the summer heat is increasing, the price is likely to increase in the next few days," said Dinesh and Siddanna, traders of tender coconuts from the Ullal area.

