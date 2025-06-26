Girl, Bitten By Poisonous Snake Wins Battle For Life In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Jagdalpur: A 10-month-old girl, bitten by a poisonous snake, won the battle for life much to the surprise of doctors.

The incident occurred at Bijapur where the girl was bitten by a krait, a highly poisonous snake species while she was sleeping at home. The girl's parents rushed her to Bijapur district hospital from where she was referred to Late Baliram Kashyap Memorial Government Medical College in Jagdalpur. The doctors at the medical college immediately started treatment and kept the girl under close supervision for 97 hours.

The girl survived much to the delight of the doctors and the parents. Hospital superintendent of the medical college Anurup Sahu said most of the snake bite cases are reported during monsoon.

Superintendent and Pediatrician of the medical college, Dr Anurup Sahu said on June 17, Anil Ursa, a resident of Toynar under Maddeed police station area of ​​​​Bijapur district, reached Jagdalpur with his 10-month-old daughter Alpana in an unconscious state.

The family members said that on the night of June 16, the girl sleeping with the family was suddenly bitten by a krait snake. He said the when the girl was brought to the hospital, she was unconscious. She was immediately put on ventilator where for 97 hours, the doctors of the pediatric ward and the staff nurse kept a watch on her. Finally after 97 hours, the girl was taken out of the ventilator and shifted to the general ward.

Dr Sahu said the girl was discharged on June 24 and is fine now. He said Dr DR Mandavi, Dr Tushar, Dr Udit Yadav, Dr Sayali, Dr Priyanka, Dr Diwakar, Dr Pawan, Dr Apurva, and staff nurses played an important role in saving the girl's life.

"Due to lack of awareness, in most rural areas, children or elderly people are treated with indigenous treatment and exorcism after snake bite and it often results in fatalities. We appeal snake bite cases be taken nearby PHC, CHC, health centre or any other hospital," Dr Sahu said.