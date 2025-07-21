10 Lakh Acres Of Assam Land Encroached By Illegal Bangladeshis, Doubtful Citizens: Himanta

Gorukhuti: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged on Monday that around 29 lakh bigahs (10 lakh acres) of land were under encroachment of "illegal Bangladeshis and doubtful citizens" in the state. He also claimed that his government came under "international pressure" to put a stop to eviction drives after the operation at Gorukhuti in Darrang district soon after assuming power in 2021, but people were not dissuaded.

The CM was speaking at a programme to mark the fourth foundation day of the Gorukhuti Multipurpose Agriculture Project here. The project was set up after a massive eviction drive was carried out in 2021 to clear 77,420 bighas (25,500 acres) of land from alleged encroachers, mostly Bengali-speaking Muslims, in which two persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed in police firing.

“The successful eviction drive here emboldened us and made us take stronger steps in Borsolla, Lumding, Burhapahar, Pabha, Batadrava, Chapar and Paikan. We have cleared 1.29 lakh bighas (nearly 43,000 acres) in four years, and this land is being used for the public good now,” Sarma said.

He said plantations were being done in the cleared land and in forest areas which have been freed from encroachers, and animals such as elephants, rhinos and tigers are returning to their natural habitats.

“We have taken the pledge to clear every inch of land from encroachers, suspected Bangladeshis… 29 lakh bighas (10 lakh acres) are still encroached by illegal Bangladeshis and doubtful citizens,” the chief minister said.

The government cleared only a small portion, Sarma said, adding that he is confident that he will be able to make other land encroachment-free, as the Assamese people have rediscovered the zeal within them.

“If someone thinks that we will stop after two to three eviction drives, fear their red eyes and bow down to them, they are mistaken. The martyrs of Assam Agitation will be avenged,” he added, referring to the six-year-long movement against illegal migrants from Bangladesh that ended with signing of the Assam Accord in August 1985.

Sarma said a sense of defeat had seeped in among a section of people between 1983 to 1985 during the Agitation, many had ‘surrendered’ to the Congress and the political trend had changed in the state.

“We accepted at some level that we have to coexist. In place of Sankar-Madhab, we started saying Sankar-Azan…Azan Peer will remain in his own place, but Madhab (Madhabdeb) has his own place. Only then our ‘jati’ (community) can survive,” he added.

Srimanta Sankardev and Sri Sri Madhaddev are reverend Vaishnavite saints of the state, while Azan Peer (Faqir) was a Muslim preacher and saint who had travelled to Assam from Iraq in the 17th century.

Sarma maintained that the Gorukhuti eviction was an important one, which even led to "international pressure" on the government to stop such drives. “But our people were not dissuaded. We have learnt how to win this struggle, and the situation is such now that if we say that the land of Assamese people is being encroached, the illegal settlers themselves leave that place,” he said.

Sarma maintained that the Gorukhuti project is not about profit or loss, but it is about reclaiming the land for the indigenous people. Highlighting the progress of the project, Sarma said it has generated approximately Rs 5.05 crore in revenue in its fourth year and currently holds deposits of around Rs 7.64 crore.

He described it as laying the foundation for a new model of self-sufficiency, built on cattle and pig farming, handloom production, and other activities. He added that the government is considering the establishment of an agricultural science institute at Gorukhuti to equip the youth with training in modern organic farming techniques.

He announced that under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, the Department of Fisheries has launched a scheme to develop an integrated aqua park in the project area. He also said that the monthly honorarium paid to the Krishi Sainiks involved in the project will be increased by Rs 2000 per month.