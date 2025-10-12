ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: 10 Kg IED Diffused In Dhamtari Forest, More Explosives Neutralised In Narayanpur

Dhamtari: Security forces on Saturday successfully defused a powerful 10-kilogram command-tiffin improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari. The bomb, meant to target patrolling personnel, was detected and neutralised on the spot during an anti-Naxal operation in the dense forests of the Nagari area.

Police officials said that the operation was launched after a tip-off about a possible explosive planted on a forest route. The joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) reached the Chandanbahara road near Farsia village under the Nagari police station limits. The IED was found hidden along the route.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shailendra Pandey, who led the operation, said that the team discovered a 10-Kg command-tiffin IED that had been planted to cause maximum damage. The BDA team, under the protection of DRG personnel, handled the situation with utmost caution and technical precision. After securing the area, the explosive was safely defused on the spot. The blast that followed the controlled detonation was so powerful that it shook the surrounding area

ASP Pandey said, "The Maoists had planted the IED to target the security forces during their routine movement. Based on the informant's input, we acted immediately. The BDS team displayed great vigilance and expertise in defusing the bomb safely."