Chhattisgarh: 10 Kg IED Diffused In Dhamtari Forest, More Explosives Neutralised In Narayanpur
Acting on intelligence, DRG and BDS teams safely defused a tiffin bomb on Chandanbahara road under Nagari police limits.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 2:01 PM IST
Dhamtari: Security forces on Saturday successfully defused a powerful 10-kilogram command-tiffin improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari. The bomb, meant to target patrolling personnel, was detected and neutralised on the spot during an anti-Naxal operation in the dense forests of the Nagari area.
Police officials said that the operation was launched after a tip-off about a possible explosive planted on a forest route. The joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) reached the Chandanbahara road near Farsia village under the Nagari police station limits. The IED was found hidden along the route.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shailendra Pandey, who led the operation, said that the team discovered a 10-Kg command-tiffin IED that had been planted to cause maximum damage. The BDA team, under the protection of DRG personnel, handled the situation with utmost caution and technical precision. After securing the area, the explosive was safely defused on the spot. The blast that followed the controlled detonation was so powerful that it shook the surrounding area
ASP Pandey said, "The Maoists had planted the IED to target the security forces during their routine movement. Based on the informant's input, we acted immediately. The BDS team displayed great vigilance and expertise in defusing the bomb safely."
Dhamtari Superintendent of Police Suraj Singh Parihar lauded the bravery and alertness of the DRG and BDS teams. He said their timely action prevented a major loss of life and foiled a dangerous Maoist plot. SP Parihar said, "The successful defusing of the IED is a major achievement in the ongoing anti-Naxal operations. It reflects the commitment of our forces to maintain peace and security in the region."
Meanwhile, in Narayanpur, security forces, comprising district police, ITBP and B Company of the 53rd Battalion, recovered three powerful IEDs during a special operation in the Kohkameta police station area. Action on a tip-off, the team launched a search between Bichpara and Neechpara villages of Koliyar, where Naxalites had planted the explosives to target patrolling personnel.
The BDS team defused all three Command Cooker IEDs, each weighing about five kilograms, following standard safety protocols. Superintendent of Police, Robinson Gudiya, said the success was part of a broader campaign to make Narayanpur Naxal-free.
Both operations come at a time when both the Central and state government have intensified their efforts to eliminate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a deadline to make the state Naxal-free by March 31, 2026.
