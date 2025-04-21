ETV Bharat / state

Tempo Traveller Collides With Parked IndiGo Aircraft At Bengaluru Airport; No Injuries Reported

A crew transport vehicle accidentally hit a parked IndiGo A320 aircraft near Bay 71 Alpha at Bengaluru airport.

A Tempo Traveller collided with a parked IndiGo aircraft at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on April 19. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 21, 2025 at 12:45 AM IST

Devanahalli: A Tempo Traveller collided with a parked IndiGo aircraft at Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli on Saturday, April 19, around 12:15 pm. Fortunately, there was no major damage or injury reported.

The incident took place near Parking Bay 71 Alpha, where an IndiGo A320 aircraft was parked due to engine trouble. The vehicle involved is typically used to transport airline crew members between terminals and airside locations.

According to airport staff, the driver of the Tempo Traveller was reportedly asleep at the wheel and unknowingly drove into the aircraft. He is said to have woken up only after hitting the underside of the plane.

There were no passengers or crew members inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause and assess any potential safety concerns.

