Tempo Traveller Collides With Parked IndiGo Aircraft At Bengaluru Airport; No Injuries Reported

Devanahalli: A Tempo Traveller collided with a parked IndiGo aircraft at Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli on Saturday, April 19, around 12:15 pm. Fortunately, there was no major damage or injury reported.

The incident took place near Parking Bay 71 Alpha, where an IndiGo A320 aircraft was parked due to engine trouble. The vehicle involved is typically used to transport airline crew members between terminals and airside locations.

According to airport staff, the driver of the Tempo Traveller was reportedly asleep at the wheel and unknowingly drove into the aircraft. He is said to have woken up only after hitting the underside of the plane.