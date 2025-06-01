5 Dead, Driver Injured As Tempo Overturns In Himachal Pradesh

Mandi: Five persons were killed and one other seriously injured after their tempo crashed through a bridge railing and overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on the new bridge built near IIT Mandi in Kamand Valley this morning. There were six passengers in the tempo of whom, five persons died on the spot and one is undergoing treatment at the zonal hospital in Mandi.

DSP Padhar, Mandi, Dev Raj said a tempo, carrying tent materials, met with an accident on way to IIT Mandi. One person was sitting next to the driver and four others were sitting with the materials at the back of the vehicle, he said.

Preliminary probe has revealed that when the tempo reached near Kamand bridge, it lost control, slammed into the railing of the bridge and overturned, police said. The collision was so severe that four passengers sitting at the back of the vehicle fell under the bridge along with the materials and died on the spot while the driver was seriously injured.

"A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is on. Three bodies have been identified and their families informed while process is on to identify the remaining two. The deceased were residents of Punjab. After post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to their families," DSP Dev Raj said.