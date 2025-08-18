Temple-Tomb Dispute Resurfaces In Fatehpur: Claims Set For August 30 Hearing

Fatehpur: The temple-tomb dispute that sparked off a fresh row and tension on August 11 in Rediya Mohalla of Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh has now moved towards a legal battle.
In the past week, documents were being collected by the Math-Mandir Conservation Committee of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bharatiya Janata Party, who are determined to fight it out in the court.
On August 11, BJP District President Mukhlal Pal said, “A controversy has been deliberately created in Thakurji Virajman Temple. Now the fight will be fought through the court. The court date for the hearing is fixed on 30 August 2025. Let's see what happens.”
It may be recalled that a dispute broke out in Fatehpur after a group of Hindus offered prayers at a tomb, claiming it to be a temple. The Hindus claimed that the land belonged to them and that it houses a temple dedicated to Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva.
The Muslims, on the other side, held to the view that the tomb was of Aurangzeb’s Faujdar, Abdul Samad and his son Abu Bakar.
Amid claims and counterclaims, now the Math-Mandir Conservation Sangharsh Samiti has decided to form a panel of advocates in the old case. The court will hear this case on August 30. It is being said that Satish Chandra Rastogi's papers have also been included.
The Historical context
The tomb was first registered in the revenue document in 2012, for which the title suit (from 2007 to 2010) of the Civil Judge Senior Division was considered as the basis. It is also mentioned in Tareeq-e-Fatehpur that when the British came after the end of the Mughal rule, they started verification of land rights and titles. The British had then transferred half of the land of the city in the name of the then Man Singh family.
In 1970, 55 years ago, Shakuntala Maan Singh, wife of Nareshwar Maan Singh, had transferred this land in the name of Ram Naresh Singh. At that time, the Waqf Board went to court challenging the transfer and claiming the land title. The Waqf board had appointed Aneesh Khan as the Mutawalli, and he used to take care of it.
After a long wait, on 20 December 2010, the Civil Judge allotted 10 bigha 18 biswa land in the name of the tomb.
In 2012, the court passed an order to register Maqbara-e-Sangi as a national property. There is also a dispute over the 34 plots built on this land.
In 1970, Ram Naresh Singh of Asauthar bought 11 bigha of land from Shakuntala Maan Singh, but after the above decision, Ram Naresh Singh's name was deleted. Ram Naresh Singh's son Vijay Pratap Singh (currently residing in Kanpur) had filed a restoration suit against this decision in the Civil Judge Senior Division, but this restoration was rejected.
After this, Vijay Pratap Singh filed an appeal in 2014 to a Special Court under the Essential Commodities Act. An additional District Judge accepted the appeal. On the basis of the appeal, the Additional District Judge sent the file for hearing to the Civil Judge Senior Division. Since then, the hearing has been going on in this case.
Now the next date has been fixed as 30 August 2025. Dhananjay Dwivedi and Abhishek Shukla, members of the Math-Mandir Conservation Struggle Committee, said that the appeal has been filed in the Additional District Judge.
It challenges the decision given by the Civil Judge Senior Division court in 2010 as “one-sided.” The main defendant has not been heard. Now, a panel of advocates is being set up by the committee with the defendant. All these facts will be presented before the court in the hearing on August 30.
