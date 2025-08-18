ETV Bharat / state

Temple-Tomb Dispute Resurfaces In Fatehpur: Claims Set For August 30 Hearing

Fatehpur: The temple-tomb dispute that sparked off a fresh row and tension on August 11 in Rediya Mohalla of Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh has now moved towards a legal battle.

In the past week, documents were being collected by the Math-Mandir Conservation Committee of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bharatiya Janata Party, who are determined to fight it out in the court.

On August 11, BJP District President Mukhlal Pal said, “A controversy has been deliberately created in Thakurji Virajman Temple. Now the fight will be fought through the court. The court date for the hearing is fixed on 30 August 2025. Let's see what happens.”

It may be recalled that a dispute broke out in Fatehpur after a group of Hindus offered prayers at a tomb, claiming it to be a temple. The Hindus claimed that the land belonged to them and that it houses a temple dedicated to Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva.

The Muslims, on the other side, held to the view that the tomb was of Aurangzeb’s Faujdar, Abdul Samad and his son Abu Bakar.

Amid claims and counterclaims, now the Math-Mandir Conservation Sangharsh Samiti has decided to form a panel of advocates in the old case. The court will hear this case on August 30. It is being said that Satish Chandra Rastogi's papers have also been included.

The Historical context

The tomb was first registered in the revenue document in 2012, for which the title suit (from 2007 to 2010) of the Civil Judge Senior Division was considered as the basis. It is also mentioned in Tareeq-e-Fatehpur that when the British came after the end of the Mughal rule, they started verification of land rights and titles. The British had then transferred half of the land of the city in the name of the then Man Singh family.