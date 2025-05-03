ETV Bharat / state

75 Temple Stampede Victims Treated At Govt Health Facilities In Goa: Minister

Police personnel at a hospital where injured being treated after a stampede ( PTI )

Panaji: As many as 75 people injured in the stampede at North Goa temple on Saturday were treated across all government healthcare facilities in the state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Six people were killed and several injured in the stampede that broke out during the annual festival at Sree Lairai Devi Temple at Shirgao village in the wee hours of the day.

Rane said the state health department is working relentlessly to provide the best medical care to those affected by the Lairai Zatra incident.

"As per the latest reports, 75 patients have been attended to across government healthcare facilities, including Asilo Hospital (Mapusa), community health centres (CHC) in Bicholim and Sankhali, and Goa Medical College (GMC)," he said in a statement.

He said 18 patients were in treatment at Asilo Hospital, CHC Bicholim had three under observation, and CHC Sankhali has one patient in its care.