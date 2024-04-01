Temple priest booked for sexual harassment in Shimla

author img

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

Temple priest booked for sexual harassment in Shimla

A case has been registered against a temple priest for sexual harassing a girl, police said on Monday. The priest also threatened to kill her family, the girl said, adding that the priest had indulged in such acts earlier too.

Shimla: A temple priest here has been booked for sexual harassing a girl, police said on Monday. In a complaint to the police, a 20-year-old girl alleged that a priest indulged in "obscene acts" and made "bad gestures" at a temple near the interstate bus terminal (ISBT) on Sunday.

The priest also threatened to kill her family, the girl said, adding that the priest had indulged in such acts earlier too. A case under sections 354 (assault intending to outrage modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigations are underway, police said. The temple priest hails from Uttarakhand and has been living in Shimla with his family for the past few years.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.