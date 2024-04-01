Temple priest booked for sexual harassment in Shimla

Shimla: A temple priest here has been booked for sexual harassing a girl, police said on Monday. In a complaint to the police, a 20-year-old girl alleged that a priest indulged in "obscene acts" and made "bad gestures" at a temple near the interstate bus terminal (ISBT) on Sunday.

The priest also threatened to kill her family, the girl said, adding that the priest had indulged in such acts earlier too. A case under sections 354 (assault intending to outrage modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigations are underway, police said. The temple priest hails from Uttarakhand and has been living in Shimla with his family for the past few years.