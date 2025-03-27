ETV Bharat / state

Temple Premises Washed With Ganga Water After Congress Leader Kanhaiya Kumar Program In Saharsa

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar is being opposed in Bihar. A temple was washed with Ganga water after Kumar's programme

Temple Premises Washed With Ganga Water After Congress Leader Kanhaiya Kumar Program In Saharsa
Locals cleaning a temple with Ganga water after a programme by Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar was held there (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 3:40 PM IST

Saharsa: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar is currently undertaking a foot march across Bihar, urging the state government to provide jobs to youths. He is going to various districts of the state and hitting out at the Nitish Kumar-led government.

A large number of people supported Kumar but now he is also being opposed. Local youths washed the premises of a temple here where Kanhaiya Kumar held a programme on Tuesday, March 25, with River Ganga water. Kanhaiya held a programme at the Durga Temple in Vangaon village of Saharsa district of Bihar. He addressed a gathering there. A large number of people had come to hear Kanhaiya, but a few local youths started to oppose him.

The local youths on Wednesday not only washed the place where Kanhaiya addressed a rally but also the premises of the Durga temple. The youth were led by Amit Chaudhary, a councillor of Vangaon Nagar Panchayat. The youth said that Kanhaiya Kumar has been charged with sedition and he has not been acquitted yet. They also said that Kanhaiya repeatedly makes controversial statements on religious and national matters.

Chaudhary said, "There is a case of sedition against Kanhaiya Kumar. He has given several statements against the country and the Hindu religion. It is not acceptable to us. So wherever he went, we washed the place with River Ganga water."

The elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place later in 2026, and ahead of that, Kanhaiya, who is considered close to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is undertaking a foot march. It started from the Bhitiharva Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran on March 16. Several top Congress leaders from Bihar including state president Rajesh Kumar, are participating in it.

