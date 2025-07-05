Temple Guard's Death: Madurai Judge Grills Suspended DSP, Others In Custodial Death Case

Sivaganga: On the orders of the High Court, Madurai District Judge John Sundarlal Suresh investigated for the fourth day at the Thiruppuvanam police station regarding the temple security guard Ajith Kumar's murder. During this time, he interrogated suspended Manamadurai DSP Shanmugasundaram and others.
Ajith Kumar, who was a security guard at the Madappuram temple in Thiruppuvanam, Sivaganga district, was taken for questioning based on a complaint lodged by Professor Nikitha (46) on alleged jewellery theft. Subsequently, he was assaulted while in the illegal custody of the Special Task Force and died as a result.
The video related to this incident went viral on social media and caused a lot of commotion. Furthermore, based on the autopsy report, it was converted into a murder case, and five policemen were arrested and sent to jail.
The Madurai Bench of the High Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident, which caused widespread shock across Tamil Nadu. At that time, the Madurai branch of the High Court ordered Madurai District Judge John Sunderlal Suresh to conduct an investigation into the death of Ajith Kumar and submit a report.
Following this, Madurai District Judge John Sunderlal Suresh has been visiting Thiruppuvanam for the past three days and has been conducting investigations with various parties.
Accordingly, on the fourth consecutive day today, Judge John Sunderlal Suresh visited the Thiruppuvanam police station and conducted an inquiry. During the visit, he questioned DSP Shanmuga Sundaram, ADSP Sukumaran, and Inspector Sivakumar.
During the investigation, Judge John Sunderlal Suresh asked several questions: Was the complaint filed by Nikitha submitted in person or reported over the phone? Who ordered the Special Task Force to investigate the murdered security guard Ajith Kumar? Who instructed that the First Information Report should state that Ajith Kumar died of a seizure?
Read more: Professor Nikitha Who Complained Against Temple Security Guard Ajith Kumar Now Missing Amid Controversy