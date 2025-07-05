ETV Bharat / state

Temple Guard's Death: Madurai Judge Grills Suspended DSP, Others In Custodial Death Case

Madurai District Judge John Sundarlal Suresh, on High Court orders, investigated Ajith Kumar’s murder for the fourth day, questioning suspended DSP Shanmugasundaram.

s
Thiruppuvanam Police Station in Tamil Nadu. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 5, 2025 at 6:14 PM IST

2 Min Read

Sivaganga: On the orders of the High Court, Madurai District Judge John Sundarlal Suresh investigated for the fourth day at the Thiruppuvanam police station regarding the temple security guard Ajith Kumar's murder. During this time, he interrogated suspended Manamadurai DSP Shanmugasundaram and others.

Ajith Kumar, who was a security guard at the Madappuram temple in Thiruppuvanam, Sivaganga district, was taken for questioning based on a complaint lodged by Professor Nikitha (46) on alleged jewellery theft. Subsequently, he was assaulted while in the illegal custody of the Special Task Force and died as a result.

The video related to this incident went viral on social media and caused a lot of commotion. Furthermore, based on the autopsy report, it was converted into a murder case, and five policemen were arrested and sent to jail.

The Madurai Bench of the High Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident, which caused widespread shock across Tamil Nadu. At that time, the Madurai branch of the High Court ordered Madurai District Judge John Sunderlal Suresh to conduct an investigation into the death of Ajith Kumar and submit a report.

Following this, Madurai District Judge John Sunderlal Suresh has been visiting Thiruppuvanam for the past three days and has been conducting investigations with various parties.

Accordingly, on the fourth consecutive day today, Judge John Sunderlal Suresh visited the Thiruppuvanam police station and conducted an inquiry. During the visit, he questioned DSP Shanmuga Sundaram, ADSP Sukumaran, and Inspector Sivakumar.

During the investigation, Judge John Sunderlal Suresh asked several questions: Was the complaint filed by Nikitha submitted in person or reported over the phone? Who ordered the Special Task Force to investigate the murdered security guard Ajith Kumar? Who instructed that the First Information Report should state that Ajith Kumar died of a seizure?

Read more: Professor Nikitha Who Complained Against Temple Security Guard Ajith Kumar Now Missing Amid Controversy

Sivaganga: On the orders of the High Court, Madurai District Judge John Sundarlal Suresh investigated for the fourth day at the Thiruppuvanam police station regarding the temple security guard Ajith Kumar's murder. During this time, he interrogated suspended Manamadurai DSP Shanmugasundaram and others.

Ajith Kumar, who was a security guard at the Madappuram temple in Thiruppuvanam, Sivaganga district, was taken for questioning based on a complaint lodged by Professor Nikitha (46) on alleged jewellery theft. Subsequently, he was assaulted while in the illegal custody of the Special Task Force and died as a result.

The video related to this incident went viral on social media and caused a lot of commotion. Furthermore, based on the autopsy report, it was converted into a murder case, and five policemen were arrested and sent to jail.

The Madurai Bench of the High Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident, which caused widespread shock across Tamil Nadu. At that time, the Madurai branch of the High Court ordered Madurai District Judge John Sunderlal Suresh to conduct an investigation into the death of Ajith Kumar and submit a report.

Following this, Madurai District Judge John Sunderlal Suresh has been visiting Thiruppuvanam for the past three days and has been conducting investigations with various parties.

Accordingly, on the fourth consecutive day today, Judge John Sunderlal Suresh visited the Thiruppuvanam police station and conducted an inquiry. During the visit, he questioned DSP Shanmuga Sundaram, ADSP Sukumaran, and Inspector Sivakumar.

During the investigation, Judge John Sunderlal Suresh asked several questions: Was the complaint filed by Nikitha submitted in person or reported over the phone? Who ordered the Special Task Force to investigate the murdered security guard Ajith Kumar? Who instructed that the First Information Report should state that Ajith Kumar died of a seizure?

Read more: Professor Nikitha Who Complained Against Temple Security Guard Ajith Kumar Now Missing Amid Controversy

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CUSTODIAL DEATH CASESECURITY GUARD DEATH CASEMADURAI DISTRICT JUDGEPROBES THE CASESUSPENDED DSP AND OTHERS GRILLED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.