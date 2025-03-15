Temple Employee Attacked With Chemical Powder In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An unidentified assailant attacked an employee of the Bhulakshmi Mata temple in Saidabad by spraying a chemical substance, leaving him seriously injured, police said on Saturday. The shocking incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

According to the footage, the attacker entered the temple premises and inquired about accountant Narsing Rao, also known as Gopi. As Rao was seated, the assailant suddenly sprayed a chemical powder on his head before fleeing the scene.

Locals rushed the injured victim to a private hospital for treatment. Saidabad police have launched an investigation based on the CCTV footage and are working to identify and apprehend the suspect.