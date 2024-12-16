Tamil Nadu's Andal Temple Administration Clarifies On Music Composer Ilayaraja row

Srivilliputhur: Amid rumours that Rajya Sabha member and composer Ilayaraja was discriminated against during his visit to Andal temple at Srivilliputhur, Virudhunagar district on Sunday, the shrine administration issued a clarification in this regard.

Ilayaraja was accompanied by Satagopa Ramanuja Jeeyer known as Chinna Jeeyer from Hyderabad and Sri Sri Sri Satagopa Ramanuja Jeeyer of Manavala Mamunigal Mutt during his visit to Andal temple. All of them were given a rousing welcome at the shrine. But as Ilayaraja followed the others, he was prevented from entering the Artha Mandapam in front of the Andal sanctum. While it was seen in a video, it is reported that Ilayaraja after some excnage of words, crossed the Artha Mandapa step, came back and stood outside the door for darshan.



Andal temple has an idol of Moolavar in the sanctum. In the Artha Mandapam there are idols of Utsavar. Devotees are allowed to have darshan from the hall next to it. As the Jeeyars entered the Artha Mandapam, only Ilaiyaraja, who accompanied them, was denied entry.

Temple administration's clarification



Fans expressed their apprehension that Ilaiyaraja, who is admired by his fans as a Great Maestro, was discriminated against in the Andal temple. Howerver, speaking to ETV Bharat on the incident, Sakkarai Ammal, Executive Officer of Andal Temple's Hindu Religious Charitable Department, said that this practice is a regular practice in the temple. She said since the idols of Utsavar are kept permanently in the Artha Mandapam in front of the temple sanctum, no one except Jeeyars are allowed to enter. Due to this norm, Ilaiyaraja stood outside and had darshan, the executive officer said. The Rajagopuram of the Srivilliputhur Temple is featured in the seal of the Tamil Nadu Government. The Divya Pasuram Natyanjali show composed by Ilayaraja was held by a private company in the Aadi Pura shed of this temple.