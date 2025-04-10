Telugu Woman Attacked With Acid By Kuwait Employers For Demanding Salary, Hospitalised, Alleges Kin

Kakinada: A woman from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district, who went to Kuwait for work following her husband's death, has alleged that she was attacked with acid by her employers and later admitted to a mental hospital there.

The incident came to light after she narrated her ordeal to the hospital staff, who contacted her family members and helped her file a complaint at the local police station.

Kakada Lakshmi, a resident of Ponnada village in U Kothapalli mandal of Kakinada district, had traveled to Kuwait two months ago through an agent from the YSR district. Her family said she had been promised employment as a domestic worker with a salary of 150 Kuwaiti Dinars. But after starting work, she got only 100 Kuwaiti Dinars, they complained.

When she questioned her employers about the discrepancy in her salary, they became angry and poured acid on her. After this, they admitting her at a mental hospital.

According to her family members, around 10 days after the incident when Lakshmi's health condition improved slightly, she informed the hospital staff, who then helped her file a police complaint. They also alleged that Lakshmi’s passport is still with her employers, who are reportedly pressurising her to withdraw the complaint in exchange for returning the document.

Lakshmi’s family members have also alleged that when they approached the agent who facilitated her travel, he demanded money to intervene. They are now appealing the government to step in and ensure her safe return home.