ETV Bharat / state

Telugu Woman Attacked With Acid By Kuwait Employers For Demanding Salary, Hospitalised, Alleges Kin

The woman's family members have appealed to the government to intervene and ensure her safe return home.

Telugu Woman Attacked With Acid By Kuwait Employers, Admitted To Mental Hospital, Alleges Kin
Kakada Lakshmi (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2025 at 2:18 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kakinada: A woman from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district, who went to Kuwait for work following her husband's death, has alleged that she was attacked with acid by her employers and later admitted to a mental hospital there.

The incident came to light after she narrated her ordeal to the hospital staff, who contacted her family members and helped her file a complaint at the local police station.

Kakada Lakshmi, a resident of Ponnada village in U Kothapalli mandal of Kakinada district, had traveled to Kuwait two months ago through an agent from the YSR district. Her family said she had been promised employment as a domestic worker with a salary of 150 Kuwaiti Dinars. But after starting work, she got only 100 Kuwaiti Dinars, they complained.

When she questioned her employers about the discrepancy in her salary, they became angry and poured acid on her. After this, they admitting her at a mental hospital.

According to her family members, around 10 days after the incident when Lakshmi's health condition improved slightly, she informed the hospital staff, who then helped her file a police complaint. They also alleged that Lakshmi’s passport is still with her employers, who are reportedly pressurising her to withdraw the complaint in exchange for returning the document.

Lakshmi’s family members have also alleged that when they approached the agent who facilitated her travel, he demanded money to intervene. They are now appealing the government to step in and ensure her safe return home.

Read more

  1. ETV Bharat Impact: Russian woman stuck in Tirumala amid lockdown gets financial help
  2. Indian Woman Deceived By Travel Agent Returns Home From Pakistan After 22 Years

Kakinada: A woman from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district, who went to Kuwait for work following her husband's death, has alleged that she was attacked with acid by her employers and later admitted to a mental hospital there.

The incident came to light after she narrated her ordeal to the hospital staff, who contacted her family members and helped her file a complaint at the local police station.

Kakada Lakshmi, a resident of Ponnada village in U Kothapalli mandal of Kakinada district, had traveled to Kuwait two months ago through an agent from the YSR district. Her family said she had been promised employment as a domestic worker with a salary of 150 Kuwaiti Dinars. But after starting work, she got only 100 Kuwaiti Dinars, they complained.

When she questioned her employers about the discrepancy in her salary, they became angry and poured acid on her. After this, they admitting her at a mental hospital.

According to her family members, around 10 days after the incident when Lakshmi's health condition improved slightly, she informed the hospital staff, who then helped her file a police complaint. They also alleged that Lakshmi’s passport is still with her employers, who are reportedly pressurising her to withdraw the complaint in exchange for returning the document.

Lakshmi’s family members have also alleged that when they approached the agent who facilitated her travel, he demanded money to intervene. They are now appealing the government to step in and ensure her safe return home.

Read more

  1. ETV Bharat Impact: Russian woman stuck in Tirumala amid lockdown gets financial help
  2. Indian Woman Deceived By Travel Agent Returns Home From Pakistan After 22 Years

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TELUGU WOMAN ATTACKED WITH ACIDSAFE RETURN HOMEKUWAIT EMPLOYERSTELUGU WOMAN ATTACKED IN KUWAIT

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

A Stitch In Time: Tale Of A Transgender Tailor In Chennai Who Carved Her Space With Pain & Pride

Exclusive | Bharat Web Navigator: Ajna Founder Shares How They Built India's First SSI Web Browser

Trip To Heaven On Earth: Offbeat Escapes, Full Houseboats And Scenic Journeys Await As Spring Awakens In Kashmir

Muhammad Yunus: Crossing The Line ? Will China Bite The Bait?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.