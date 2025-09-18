Telugu Doctor From Vijayawada Honoured Among Top Psychiatrists In US
The doctor completed his MBBS in Andhra Pradesh and moved to the United States to pursue higher studies.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 2:48 PM IST
Amaravati: A doctor from Andhra Pradesh has brought pride to India by earning rare recognition in the United States. Dr Kuchibhatla Ajay, a native of Vijayawada, has been named among the Top 10 Psychiatrists in the state of Virginia.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin formally conveyed the honour to Ajay through an official letter, praising his medical expertise, compassion, and unwavering dedication to patient care. Governor Youngkin described Ajay’s contributions as inspiring and invaluable to the healthcare system.
Dr Ajay completed his MBBS at the Siddhartha Government Medical College in Vijayawada. The second son of late Kuchibhatla Yagnanarayana, a former BSNL employee, and Lalita, he was inspired by his family’s values and passion for medicine.
Ajay moved to the United States to pursue higher studies and specialised in psychiatry after completing his MBBS degree in Andhra Pradesh.
For nearly two decades, Ajay has been serving patients in West Virginia and Virginia, with a focus on psychiatric care and mental health awareness. He has been settled in Virginia with his family, including two daughters and a son. Dr Ajay continues to maintain strong ties with his roots in Andhra Pradesh.
Dr Kuchibhatla Ajay's recognition in the United States has brought pride to his family, home town, Telugu community and the nation.
Read More