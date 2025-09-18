ETV Bharat / state

Telugu Doctor From Vijayawada Honoured Among Top Psychiatrists In US

Amaravati: A doctor from Andhra Pradesh has brought pride to India by earning rare recognition in the United States. Dr Kuchibhatla Ajay, a native of Vijayawada, has been named among the Top 10 Psychiatrists in the state of Virginia.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin formally conveyed the honour to Ajay through an official letter, praising his medical expertise, compassion, and unwavering dedication to patient care. Governor Youngkin described Ajay’s contributions as inspiring and invaluable to the healthcare system.

Dr Ajay completed his MBBS at the Siddhartha Government Medical College in Vijayawada. The second son of late Kuchibhatla Yagnanarayana, a former BSNL employee, and Lalita, he was inspired by his family’s values and passion for medicine.