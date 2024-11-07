Telugu Community In US Played Key Role In Trump's Victory: TANA President

Hyderabad: City residents are celebrating Republican candidate Donald Trump's victory in the United States presidential election, with many expressing optimism about future relations between India and the US.

Members of the Telugu community in America reportedly played a prominent role in supporting and campaigning for Trump, with some even contributing substantial donations to his campaign, former Telugu Association of North America (TANA) president Satish Vemana said.

Being a prominent Telugu representative in the US, Vemana emphasised the community's active involvement that significantly contributed to Trump's success.

Speaking about the impact of Trump's victory on India, Vemana told ETV Bharat, "Donald Trump's leadership will strengthen US-India ties, potentially deterring adversarial countries from acting against India."

He also noted that the Telugu community would work to encourage American investments in the two Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while promoting Telugu investments in the US, fostering mutual benefits.

Optimistic About Presidential Visit To Hyderabad: City residents have been recalling Ivanka Trump, visit to Hyderabad during Trump's first term when she attended the Global Entrepreneurship Summit on November 28, 2017.

While Trump visited India in his previous term, he did not travel to Hyderabad, opting instead to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

With this recent win, Hyderabadis are hopeful that Trump may include the City of Pearls in his itinerary, if he visits India again, following in the footsteps of former US presidents, Bill Clinton and George Bush, who made stops in Hyderabad during their terms.

US Second Lady's Telugu Connect: Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate and now the vice president-elect, JD Vance has been making headlines in India because of her Telugu roots. Her family’s ancestral village Vadluru is located near the famous Godavari town Tanuku in the West Godavari district, about 35 km from district headquarters Bhimavaram.

Boost In Telugu Population In US: The Telugu-speaking population in the US has witnessed a major boost with data showing a hike from 3.2 lakh in 2016 to 12.3 lakh in 2024. Telugu is now the 11th most-spoken foreign language and the third most-spoken Indian language in the US.

N Chandrababu Naidu's Statement: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday lauded US Vice President elect-JD Vance’s win in the presidential election as a historic moment.

“I would also like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to JD Vance, on becoming the US Vice President-elect. His victory marks a historic moment, as Usha Vance, who has roots in Andhra Pradesh, will become the first woman of Telugu heritage to serve as the second lady of the US,” said Naidu in a post on X.