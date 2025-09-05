Telangana's YouTube Gurus: A New Era of Teaching

Creative classrooms, how teachers in Telangana use videos to inspire students
Published : September 5, 2025 at 6:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: “Real teachers are those who help us think about ourselves,” said former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
“The main goal of teachers is not to explain lessons, but to knock on the doors of children’s minds,” Rabindranath Tagore once observed.
These words hold deeper meaning in today’s world, where simply teaching the curriculum is not enough to capture the imagination of students. Teachers are expected to spark curiosity, affection, and lasting interest.
Across Telangana, many educators are embracing this challenge by using innovative methods. By creating YouTube channels, they are making even complex lessons easy to understand, interactive, and enjoyable.
Teachers are involving children directly in the process. Videos feature students solving mathematics problems, attempting puzzles, or taking part in games, songs, and dances. These clips are then uploaded, allowing students to see themselves as participants in learning. Parents too have expressed appreciation, saying such approaches have boosted their children’s confidence and enthusiasm for studies.
Many teachers, many channels
Dozens of government teachers across the state are now running educational YouTube channels. Notable names include Barri Raviraju (Medak), Bhavani (Siddipet), Maths Murthy (Nalgonda), B. Santosh (Adilabad), Doddapaneni Krishna Rao (Khammam), and Jyotirmayi (Bhuvanagiri).
Some schools have also created collective channels, such as Odyaram High School (Karimnagar), Gullakota Primary School (Jagityala), and Dharmaram School (Mancherial).
Under the initiative of Karimnagar District Collector Pamela, the Vidya Vahini YouTube channel was launched, with carefully approved videos being uploaded. Unique efforts are also seen in Challur Zilla Parishad School of Veenavanka mandal, where students themselves run a news channel called “Challur Talks.” Similarly, fourth-grade children of Venkatayapalli Primary School in Gangadhara mandal started their own news channel two months ago.
Teachers who inspire
Pulluri Balakrishna (Asifabad): With 13 years of teaching experience at MPPS Jeedichenu, he launched Ananda Educational Academy on YouTube in 2020 during the pandemic. His digital lessons were telecast on Doordarshan Yadagiri and uploaded on the government’s Deeksha app.
Using AI, he has created videos explaining the human body and other concepts. Over 300 videos have been uploaded, leading to school enrolment rising from 22 to 53 in one year. He also received the Asifabad District Best Teacher Award in 2022.
Naroju Kavitha (Medak): Teaching for 19 years, she works at Danthapalli Primary School and runs kavithan-5738. Known for activity-based teaching, she uses role plays and dramas to explain concepts, making learning memorable. Since 2022, she has uploaded 250 videos. Parents say her approach has improved their children’s skills and self-confidence.
Pudi Appalanaidu (Medak): With 15 years of experience at Yellareddyguda Thanda Primary School, he faced high absenteeism among his 32 students. To address this, he launched Chitti – The Learner channel in April 2025, featuring classroom activities and puzzles with children’s participation. This reduced absenteeism and sparked greater interest in studies.
Angoth Shweta (Mahabubnagar): With 13 years of service at Balanagar Primary School, she has created 300 videos since 2022. She teaches through dramas and character roleplays, ensuring children never forget the lessons.
For instance, instead of simply narrating the story of Ekalavya, she performs it as a drama with students. She says this not only improves retention but also reduces shyness, boosts confidence, and helps children speak English faster.
These examples highlight how teachers are going beyond textbooks and blackboards. By using modern platforms like YouTube, they are reaching wider audiences while nurturing creativity and confidence in students. On this Teachers’ Day, their efforts remind us that education is not about memorizing facts but about opening minds and inspiring young learners for life.
