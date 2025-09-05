Telangana's YouTube Gurus: A New Era of Teaching

ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: “Real teachers are those who help us think about ourselves,” said former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

“The main goal of teachers is not to explain lessons, but to knock on the doors of children’s minds,” Rabindranath Tagore once observed.

These words hold deeper meaning in today’s world, where simply teaching the curriculum is not enough to capture the imagination of students. Teachers are expected to spark curiosity, affection, and lasting interest.

Across Telangana, many educators are embracing this challenge by using innovative methods. By creating YouTube channels, they are making even complex lessons easy to understand, interactive, and enjoyable.

Teachers are involving children directly in the process. Videos feature students solving mathematics problems, attempting puzzles, or taking part in games, songs, and dances. These clips are then uploaded, allowing students to see themselves as participants in learning. Parents too have expressed appreciation, saying such approaches have boosted their children’s confidence and enthusiasm for studies.

Many teachers, many channels

Dozens of government teachers across the state are now running educational YouTube channels. Notable names include Barri Raviraju (Medak), Bhavani (Siddipet), Maths Murthy (Nalgonda), B. Santosh (Adilabad), Doddapaneni Krishna Rao (Khammam), and Jyotirmayi (Bhuvanagiri).

Some schools have also created collective channels, such as Odyaram High School (Karimnagar), Gullakota Primary School (Jagityala), and Dharmaram School (Mancherial).

Under the initiative of Karimnagar District Collector Pamela, the Vidya Vahini YouTube channel was launched, with carefully approved videos being uploaded. Unique efforts are also seen in Challur Zilla Parishad School of Veenavanka mandal, where students themselves run a news channel called “Challur Talks.” Similarly, fourth-grade children of Venkatayapalli Primary School in Gangadhara mandal started their own news channel two months ago.