Telangana's 'Tree Man' Padma Shri Awardee Daripalli Ramaiah Passes Away

Hyderabad: Padma Shri awardee Daripalli Ramaiah, popularly known as green crusader 'Vanajeevi' Ramaiah, died in Khammam district of Telangana on Saturday. He was 87. He suffered a heart attack at his house in Reddipalli village in Khammam district, family sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, and several other leaders condoled the demise of Ramaiah.

Despite lacking formal education, Ramaiah, a potter by profession, came to be known as a 'Man of Trees' for his relentless mission of afforestation.

Such was his dedication to the cause of expanding tree cover that he used to wear a board around his neck, with 'Vriksho Rakshati Rakshitah' (save trees then trees will save you) written on it, whenever he stepped out of his house.

Not only Ramaiah, his wife Janamma followed suit, sharing her husband's life mission.

Undaunted by his poverty, Ramaiah carried the mission for over five decades and is estimated to have planted more than one crore saplings during his lifetime.

He received the Padma Shri award in 2017 in recognition of his noble contribution to the cause of environmental conservation.

Paying homage to the departed soul, PM Modi said Ramaiah's life is devoted to planting and protecting lakhs of trees.