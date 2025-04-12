Telangana's 'Tree Man' Padma Shri Awardee Daripalli Ramaiah Passes Away

Hyderabad: Padma Shri awardee Daripalli Ramaiah, popularly known as green crusader 'Vanajeevi' Ramaiah, died in Khammam district of Telangana on Saturday. He was 87. He suffered a heart attack at his house in Reddipalli village in Khammam district, family sources said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, and several other leaders condoled the demise of Ramaiah.
Despite lacking formal education, Ramaiah, a potter by profession, came to be known as a 'Man of Trees' for his relentless mission of afforestation.
Such was his dedication to the cause of expanding tree cover that he used to wear a board around his neck, with 'Vriksho Rakshati Rakshitah' (save trees then trees will save you) written on it, whenever he stepped out of his house.
Not only Ramaiah, his wife Janamma followed suit, sharing her husband's life mission.
Undaunted by his poverty, Ramaiah carried the mission for over five decades and is estimated to have planted more than one crore saplings during his lifetime.
He received the Padma Shri award in 2017 in recognition of his noble contribution to the cause of environmental conservation.
Paying homage to the departed soul, PM Modi said Ramaiah's life is devoted to planting and protecting lakhs of trees.
"Daripalli Ramaiah Garu will be remembered as a champion of sustainability. He devoted his life to planting and protecting lakhs of trees. His tireless efforts reflected a deep love for nature and care for future generations. His work will keep motivating our youth in their quest to build a greener planet. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," Modi said on X.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy described Ramaiah's demise as an "irreparable loss" to the society.
"Ramaiah launched plantation as an individual and influenced the entire society," Revanth Reddy said, adding the Padma Shri awardee inspired the youth by dedicating entire life to environmental protection.
In his message, Union Minister Kishan Reddy said Ramaiah planted over one crore saplings during his lifetime and was at the forefront of protecting and furthering nature and the environment.
Chandrababu Naidu said Ramaiah's contribution of planting one crore saplings is a source of inspiration and that the green crusader's death is an irreparable loss to the environment conservation movement.
Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said Ramaiah's death is a loss to Telangana and the cause of nature.
BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao said Ramaiah's life stands as a role model for future generations in conserving the environment. (With PTI Inputs)