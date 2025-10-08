ETV Bharat / state

Telangana's Adilabad Sees Cancer's Deadly Grip; RIMS Performs 416 Surgeries In 15 Months

Adilabad: Known for its lush forests and natural wealth, the joint Adilabad district in Telangana is now facing a silent but deadly threat of cancer. What's worrying doctors and families alike is that the disease is no longer confined to the elderly, as even young men and women in their 30s and 40s are falling prey to it.

Official records state 416 cancer-related surgeries were performed at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad between April 2024 and July 2025. The majority of patients are being treated for oral, breast, thyroid, colon, digestive tract, oesophagus, bladder, kidney, cervix, lungs, and skin cancers, say medical staff.

Most of the victims are from Bela, Jainath, Talamadugu, Bhimpur, Mavala, Both, Jainur, Utnur, Indravelli, Kotapalli, Tiryani, Dahegam, Jannaram, Dandepalli, Lakshettipet, and Nirmal areas of Adilabad. Doctors revealed that RIMS is now the second busiest government hospital in Telangana for cancer surgeries, after the MNJ Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad.

Younger Patients, Lower Awareness