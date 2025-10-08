Telangana's Adilabad Sees Cancer's Deadly Grip; RIMS Performs 416 Surgeries In 15 Months
Doctors are alarmed at the rising trends of cancer detection among youth between 35 and 50. About 55% women and 45% men were found symptomatic.
Adilabad: Known for its lush forests and natural wealth, the joint Adilabad district in Telangana is now facing a silent but deadly threat of cancer. What's worrying doctors and families alike is that the disease is no longer confined to the elderly, as even young men and women in their 30s and 40s are falling prey to it.
Official records state 416 cancer-related surgeries were performed at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad between April 2024 and July 2025. The majority of patients are being treated for oral, breast, thyroid, colon, digestive tract, oesophagus, bladder, kidney, cervix, lungs, and skin cancers, say medical staff.
Most of the victims are from Bela, Jainath, Talamadugu, Bhimpur, Mavala, Both, Jainur, Utnur, Indravelli, Kotapalli, Tiryani, Dahegam, Jannaram, Dandepalli, Lakshettipet, and Nirmal areas of Adilabad. Doctors revealed that RIMS is now the second busiest government hospital in Telangana for cancer surgeries, after the MNJ Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad.
Younger Patients, Lower Awareness
Doctors are alarmed at the rising trends of cancer detection among people in the age bracket of 35 to 50. In recent diagnostic tests, 55% of women and 45% of men were found to show symptoms of cancer. Among women, breast and cervical cancers are the most common, while men are more frequently affected by oral and lung cancers. Lack of awareness and delayed diagnosis are causing many patients to turn up at hospitals only at advanced stages of the disease, say specialists.
Root Causes
Dr Jakkula Srikanth, cancer specialist at RIMS, said, "It is concerning that symptoms are appearing even among young people in a region with little industrial pollution. We believe this increase is linked to factors like the overuse of chemical fertilisers in crops, smoking, alcohol consumption, and plastic use. The widespread use of tobacco and gutkha in the areas bordering Maharashtra is also a major cause. Depending on severity, we are performing laparoscopic and open surgeries to treat patients."
