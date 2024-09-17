ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Youth Stuck In Russia-Ukraine War Zone, Rescued

Narayanapet (Telangana): A youth from Telangana's Narayanapet, who travelled to Dubai in search of a job but was stuck on the Russia-Ukraine border has finally been rescued following intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Syed Mohammad Sufian was deceived to travel to Dubai on promise of lucrative job but got entangled in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. In 2021, Sufian went to Dubai, where he worked in the cooking department at Emirates, earning Rs 30,000 per month. Hearing about lucrative security jobs in Russia with salaries of up to Rs 3 lakh, he reached out to an agency in Dubai.

However, upon arrival in Moscow, Sufian and three others were abandoned by the agent. They were handed over to some men in Army uniforms and transported by helicopter to a camp on the Russia-Ukraine border. They spent the next eight months enduring harsh conditions at this location.

They were forcibly engaged in combat, including firing guns, throwing bombs and digging bunkers. Sufian also helped in taking care of the wounded Russian soldiers. The language barrier and unfamiliar food added to their misery.

Upon learning about his plight, Sufian's family, sought help of Narayanapet MLA Dr Chittem Parnikareddy, who brought the issue to the attention of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.