‘Tricked By A Friend': Telangana Youth Sold To Myanmar Syndicate On Pretext Of Data Entry Job

The victim was rescued by the Myanmar army, which raided the centre of the scammers and rescued him along with 262 Indian nationals.

Telangana Youth Sold To Myanmar Syndicate On Pretext Of Data Entry Job
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 14, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

Hyderabad: A youth in Telangana’s Nalgonda district was allegedly lured into a data entry job in Thailand and later sold to a cybercrime syndicate in Myanmar, police said. The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has registered a case and started a probe, they said.

The initial probe revealed that the 23-year-old victim, a native of Chamalapalli village near Hyderabad, was allegedly tricked by a friend, namely Abhishek, who promised a data entry job in Thailand.

A fake job interview was also conducted on Telegram, and he was informed that he was selected for the job. Later, Abhishek, a native of Nagole, and two others, Sanjay and Santosh, took Rs 25,000 from the victim for flight tickets.

How the Trap Was Set

In November last year, the victim was sent to Thailand's capital, Bangkok, via Kolkata. However, he was forcibly taken to the Thailand-Myanmar border upon arrival and shifted to Myanmar by boat.

“Some armed men also seized his passport, and he was ‘sold’ to a cyber scam syndicate named Shanshab in KK Park, Myawaddy, Myanmar,” police said. “And to trap him in the crime, the gang opened a fake Facebook profile in his name and forced him to scam American businessmen into investing in fake cryptocurrency schemes,” they said.

However, the gang was busted by the Myanmar army, which raided the centre of the scammers and rescued the victim along with over 260 Indian nationals. Later, they were handed over to the Indian authorities in the embassy, which facilitated their return on March 11.

Similar Case of Human Trafficking

This is not the lone case in Telangana, as a similar incident came to the fore in Hyderabad. A 23-year-old youth from Jahanuma was also trapped by an agent named Basheer into paying Rs 60,000 for a job in Thailand.

“He was also sent to Bangkok on January 1, 2025, where an alleged Chinese handler transported him to Myanmar by boat,” police said. “He was also forced to create fake Facebook profiles and scam victims into investing in cryptocurrency,” they said.

Citing a complaint, police said that the victim was eventually allowed to leave after military raids. He was also among over 260 Indians who were held hostage by the cybercriminals.

Caution for Job Seekers

Following the bust of the cybercriminal syndicate, authorities urged job seekers to verify every job offer and not fall prey to fake job offers.

“The cybercrime syndicate operating in Southeast Asia continues to target Indian youth, luring them with high-paying overseas jobs,” they said.

