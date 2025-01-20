Hyderabad Youth Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In US

Hyderabad: A youth from Hyderabad was shot dead in the US capital Washington on Sunday. Ravi Teja, son of Koyyada Chandramouli from RK Puram Green Hills Colony in Chaitanyapuri, was shot dead by the assailants at Washington Avenue in the United States.

Teja's family was quoted saying that they received the information on Monday morning about him being shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was returning home.

The details about the circumstances surrounding Teja's death are not yet clear. There was no comment by the local authorities in Hyderabad about Teja's death. The sudden death of the youth has left his family back home in Hyderabad in deep shock and grief.

According to the family, Ravi Teja, who had gone to America in March 2022, had recently completed his Master's and was searching for employment. The killing of Ravi Teja comes nearly two months after another Telugu student from Telangana's Khammam district was killed near Chicago in the US.

According to reports, Sai Teja Nukarapu, 22, was killed at a gas station near Chicago where he used to work as an employee on November 30 last year. According to the victim's family, Teja had completed BBA in India and had moved to America to pursue Master's course eight months ago.

"I have come to know that my son was shot dead. My appeal to the government is to send back the mortal remains as early as possible. I am not able to speak anything else," his grieving father told reporters. "Whether I will be alive or not till that time (the body arrives)," he added. Teja had told his father that he would come back home after securing a job. (With inputs from agencies)