ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Youth Scales Manipur's Highest Peak To Spread Message Against Drug Abuse, Betting Apps

Imphal: A 20-year-old mountaineer from Telangana scaled Manipur's highest peak, Mount Iso, also known as Mount Tempu in Senapati district to spread the message against drug abuse and betting apps.

Bhukya Yashwanth, a B Com student in Telangana, said in the last 10 days he has climbed Betlingchhip (Thaidawr), the highest peak in Tripura, Mount Gorichen in Arunachal Pradesh and also Mount Iso in Manipur.

Asked about the reason for climbing the highest peaks in Manipur and Tripura, he told PTI, "I was deeply affected by thousands of people across the country getting addicted to betting apps, causing losses to their hard-earned money and the rising drug addiction. So, I want to spread the social message against these vices by combining them with my passion for mountaineering." Yashwanth said he climbed Mount Iso along with two officers of the Assam Rifles.

"The presence of the Assam Rifles officials along with their support, and spirit of camaraderie made the expedition even more memorable and inspiring", Yashwant added. Part of my campaign is also to hoist the national tricolour in the highest peak of every state in the country under 'Har Shikar Par Tiranga', he said.